A guide to Gamecock gamedays

It’s game week. With Carolina’s season opener this weekend, it’s time to get excited + prepare for a Saturday in South Carolina.

Whether you’re a game day pro, or have no idea what to cock-a-doodle-doo, we’ve got your guide to game days.

Williams-Brice Stadium | Photo by @premierdroneography

🐔 What to expect

The UofSC Athletic Department announced its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 football season.



Masks or face coverings are not mandatory , but highly encouraged even if fully vaccinated.

Williams-Brice Stadium will only accept card or mobile purchases.

There will be free vaccinations offered in Gamecock Park from 2:30-6:30 p.m. for the first home game.

Event staff will be wearing masks.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium.

🎟 Where to purchase tickets

Find game day tickets at Gamecocks Online. Single game tickets are available now.

🚘 Where to park

With Carolina football comes game day traffic. Parking can be tricky sometimes, so we recommend leaving 3-4 hours before the game (or earlier) if you plan to tailgate. Here are a few parking ProTips for gameday, and here is a full parking map to show where each parking lot is in relation to the stadium + interstate.



Police advise fans to use I-77 — accessible from I-26 and I-20 — to get to the stadium.

Gameday shuttle free to students with proof of a Carolina card.

Bring cash. We suggest anywhere from $20 to $40. Many nearby businesses, churches and residences sell spots in their parking lots around the stadium before the game.

If you'd rather skip the hassle and have a guaranteed spot, season passes are available.

Post-game stadium traffic will have priority.

🏈 What not to forget

There is no re-entry into the stadium.

Use #SpursUp on social media posts during the game for the chance to be featured on the large video screen.

Carolina's half-time show includes performances by the Carolina Band, Carolina Coquettes, and cheerleaders.

Stick around 'til the end of the game for the singing of UofSC's alma mater.

👜 What to Bring

🗓️ Home Game Schedule

UofSC vs. Eastern Illinois | Sept. 4 | 7 p.m.

UofSC vs. Kentucky | Sept. 25 | TBA

UofSC vs. Troy | Oct. 2 | TBA

UofSC vs. Vanderbilt | Oct. 16 | TBA

UofSC vs. Florida | Nov. 6 | TBA

UofSC vs. Auburn | Nov. 20 | TBA

UofSC vs. Clemson | Nov. 27 | TBA

Here are ESPN’s predictions for the season.

🍺 Eat + Drink (within walking distance)

If you’re looking for a bite or a cool beverage, head to one of these local favorites.



With these tips, you’re all set to sandstorm it up + get cocky about your game day plan.

