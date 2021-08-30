SUBSCRIBE
Lifestyle

A guide to Gamecock gamedays

August 30, 2021 • 
Samantha Robertson
203164447_500209871182428_8464196996027501090_n

Williams-Brice Stadium | Photo by @premierdroneography

Table of Contents
🐔 What to expect
🎟 Where to purchase tickets
🚘 Where to park
🏈 What not to forget
👜 What to Bring
🗓️ Home Game Schedule
🍺 Eat + Drink (within walking distance)

It’s game week. With Carolina’s season opener this weekend, it’s time to get excited + prepare for a Saturday in South Carolina.

Whether you’re a game day pro, or have no idea what to cock-a-doodle-doo, we’ve got your guide to game days.

🐔 What to expect

The UofSC Athletic Department announced its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 football season.

  • Masks or face coverings are not mandatory, but highly encouraged even if fully vaccinated.
  • Williams-Brice Stadium will only accept card or mobile purchases + tickets.
  • There will be free vaccinations offered in Gamecock Park from 2:30-6:30 p.m. for the first home game.
  • Event staff will be wearing masks.
  • Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium.

🎟 Where to purchase tickets

Find game day tickets at Gamecocks Online. Single game tickets are available now.

🚘 Where to park

With Carolina football comes game day traffic. Parking can be tricky sometimes, so we recommend leaving 3-4 hours before the game (or earlier) if you plan to tailgate. Here are a few parking ProTips for gameday, and here is a full parking map to show where each parking lot is in relation to the stadium + interstate.

  • Police advise fans to use I-77accessible from I-26 and I-20 — to get to the stadium.
  • Gameday shuttle services are free to students with proof of a Carolina card.
  • Bring cash. We suggest anywhere from $20 to $40. Many nearby businesses, churches + residences sell spots in their parking lots around the stadium before the game.
  • If you’d rather skip the hassle and have a guaranteed spot, season passes are available.
  • Post-game stadium traffic will have priority. Check out pre-game + post-game traffic flow patterns.

🏈 What not to forget

  • There is no re-entry into the stadium.
  • Use #SpursUp on social media posts during the game for the chance to be featured on the large video screen.
  • Carolina’s half-time show includes performances by the Carolina Band, Carolina Coquettes + cheerleaders.
  • Stick around ‘til the end of the game for the singing of UofSC’s alma mater.

👜 What to Bring

🗓️ Home Game Schedule

UofSC vs. Eastern Illinois | Sept. 4 | 7 p.m.

UofSC vs. Kentucky | Sept. 25 | TBA

UofSC vs. Troy | Oct. 2 | TBA

UofSC vs. Vanderbilt | Oct. 16 | TBA

UofSC vs. Florida | Nov. 6 | TBA

UofSC vs. Auburn | Nov. 20 | TBA

UofSC vs. Clemson | Nov. 27 | TBA

Here are ESPN’s predictions for the season.

🍺 Eat + Drink (within walking distance)

If you’re looking for a bite or a cool beverage, head to one of these local favorites.

With these tips, you’re all set to sandstorm it up + get cocky about your game day plan.

