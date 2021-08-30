A guide to Gamecock gamedays

It’s game week. With Carolina’s season opener this weekend, it’s time to get excited + prepare for a Saturday in South Carolina.
Whether you’re a game day pro, or have no idea what to cock-a-doodle-doo, we’ve got your guide to game days.
🐔 What to expect
The UofSC Athletic Department announced its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 football season.
- Masks or face coverings are not mandatory, but highly encouraged even if fully vaccinated.
- Williams-Brice Stadium will only accept card or mobile purchases + tickets.
- There will be free vaccinations offered in Gamecock Park from 2:30-6:30 p.m. for the first home game.
- Event staff will be wearing masks.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium.
🎟 Where to purchase tickets
Find game day tickets at Gamecocks Online. Single game tickets are available now.
🚘 Where to park
With Carolina football comes game day traffic. Parking can be tricky sometimes, so we recommend leaving 3-4 hours before the game (or earlier) if you plan to tailgate. Here are a few parking ProTips for gameday, and here is a full parking map to show where each parking lot is in relation to the stadium + interstate.
- Police advise fans to use I-77 — accessible from I-26 and I-20 — to get to the stadium.
- Gameday shuttle services are free to students with proof of a Carolina card.
- Bring cash. We suggest anywhere from $20 to $40. Many nearby businesses, churches + residences sell spots in their parking lots around the stadium before the game.
- If you’d rather skip the hassle and have a guaranteed spot, season passes are available.
- Post-game stadium traffic will have priority. Check out pre-game + post-game traffic flow patterns.
🏈 What not to forget
- There is no re-entry into the stadium.
- Use #SpursUp on social media posts during the game for the chance to be featured on the large video screen.
- Carolina’s half-time show includes performances by the Carolina Band, Carolina Coquettes + cheerleaders.
- Stick around ‘til the end of the game for the singing of UofSC’s alma mater.
👜 What to Bring
- Your ticket. (Download it to your phone for easy entry.)
- A clear bag or small clutch. Read about the clear bag policy here.
- Gamecock gear. If your wardrobe needs a little more garnet or black, check out Miss Cocky, Barefoot Campus Outfitter, Addams University Bookstore, Brittons, Mast General Store or My Kim Collection.
- One sealed water bottle per person (trust us on this one).
- For what not to bring, here’s a list of items prohibited in the stadium.
🗓️ Home Game Schedule
UofSC vs. Eastern Illinois | Sept. 4 | 7 p.m.
UofSC vs. Kentucky | Sept. 25 | TBA
UofSC vs. Troy | Oct. 2 | TBA
UofSC vs. Vanderbilt | Oct. 16 | TBA
UofSC vs. Florida | Nov. 6 | TBA
UofSC vs. Auburn | Nov. 20 | TBA
UofSC vs. Clemson | Nov. 27 | TBA
Here are ESPN’s predictions for the season.
🍺 Eat + Drink (within walking distance)
If you’re looking for a bite or a cool beverage, head to one of these local favorites.
- J’s Corner | 1015 Rosewood Dr.
- Village Idiot Pizza | Olympia location — 612 Whaley St, Suite A
- Granby Grill | 612 Whaley St., Suite C
- Bernie’s Chicken | 1311 Bluff Rd.
- Doc’s Barbeque | 1601 Shop Rd. — Pick up a tray to feed your whole tailgate crew
- River Rat | 1231 Shop Rd.
- TLC Sports Bar & Grill | 936 S Stadium Rd.
- Waffle House | 1210 Bluff Rd.
- Bojangles | 1130 Bluff Rd.
With these tips, you’re all set to sandstorm it up + get cocky about your game day plan.