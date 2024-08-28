Where to sing karaoke in Columbia

If you’ve been thinking about singing karaoke with a friend… just duet! Release your inhibitions and tune in because we’re listing karaoke opportunities around Cola.

Art Bar , 211 Park St., Columbia

Art Bar hosts karaoke every Wednesday night in the heart of the Vista. With the colorful, warmly-lit interior + robot audience, you can sing a soulful solo or bring five of your friends for a pentatonic performance.

The Capital Club, 1002 Gervais St., Columbia

Opened in 1980, The Capital Club is the oldest gay club in the city. When Chappell Roan came to town earlier this year, it hosted Chappell Roan karaoke. Beyond karaoke, it hosts trivia, live music, and multiple drag shows each week.

CarraRock Entertainment, various locations

Winner of Free Times’ 2024 Best of Columbia award for its karaoke night at Art Bar, you can catch CarraRock hosting karaoke nights across the Midlands at bars and restaurants like Blue Fin, Beef O’Brady’s, Pam’s Front Porch, and Dock 97.

DJ Stingray Karaoke, various locations

Catch DJ Stingray hosting karaoke on Friday nights at The Hidden Tavern in Lexington and on Tuesday nights at Wings and Ale in Lexington. Want him to host karaoke at your party? Book him.

Hemingways, 7467 Saint Andrews Rd., Irmo

This long-running pub in Irmo hosts live music multiple nights a week and offers weekly karaoke. Satisfy your hunger and your need to sing on Tuesday nights with its wing night special.

The Hoot, 2910 Rosewood Dr. Ste 1, Columbia

Do you suffer from stage fright but would love to belt out your favorite tunes in public instead of just your shower? Karaoke 4 Kowards at The Hoot is here for you. Each night features a theme, so stay tuned to its Instagram account.

New Brookland Tavern , 632 Harden St., Columbia

While mainly a music venue for local + touring artists, NBT also gives you the chance to take the stage with karaoke hosted by Party Jesus on Tuesday nights.

Tsubaki Restaurant Lounge and Karaoke, 224 Oneil Ct., Columbia

Tsubaki is Cola’s original authentic karaoke bar, where you can belt out your favorite tunes in private rented rooms. With songs in multiple languages, it’s the go-to spot for a night of sing-along fun.

Uncle Fester’s , 522 Devine St., Columbia

Described as a unique dive bar with a musical soul, Uncle Fester’s is known for its weekend karaoke opportunities. Whether you’re a karaoke rookie or rockstar, this hidden treasure bar also offers open mic nights and live music events.