Support Us Button Widget
Culture

Where to sing karaoke in Columbia

A guide to the best karaoke spots in Columbia, featuring venues for singing, fun themes, and private rooms.

August 28, 2024 • 
David Stringerintern
Tsubaki Karaoke.jpg

At Tsubaki Karaoke you can rent private rooms by the hour to belt out your favorite tunes.

Photo via Tsubaki Karaoke

If you’ve been thinking about singing karaoke with a friend… just duet! Release your inhibitions and tune in because we’re listing karaoke opportunities around Cola.

Art Bar, 211 Park St., Columbia

Art Bar hosts karaoke every Wednesday night in the heart of the Vista. With the colorful, warmly-lit interior + robot audience, you can sing a soulful solo or bring five of your friends for a pentatonic performance.

The Capital Club, 1002 Gervais St., Columbia

Opened in 1980, The Capital Club is the oldest gay club in the city. When Chappell Roan came to town earlier this year, it hosted Chappell Roan karaoke. Beyond karaoke, it hosts trivia, live music, and multiple drag shows each week.

Art Bar Karaoke

Art Bar hosts karaoke every Wednesday night in the Vista.

Photo via Art Bar

CarraRock Entertainment, various locations

Winner of Free Times’ 2024 Best of Columbia award for its karaoke night at Art Bar, you can catch CarraRock hosting karaoke nights across the Midlands at bars and restaurants like Blue Fin, Beef O’Brady’s, Pam’s Front Porch, and Dock 97.

DJ Stingray Karaoke, various locations

Catch DJ Stingray hosting karaoke on Friday nights at The Hidden Tavern in Lexington and on Tuesday nights at Wings and Ale in Lexington. Want him to host karaoke at your party? Book him.

Hemingways, 7467 Saint Andrews Rd., Irmo

This long-running pub in Irmo hosts live music multiple nights a week and offers weekly karaoke. Satisfy your hunger and your need to sing on Tuesday nights with its wing night special.

The Hoot, 2910 Rosewood Dr. Ste 1, Columbia

Do you suffer from stage fright but would love to belt out your favorite tunes in public instead of just your shower? Karaoke 4 Kowards at The Hoot is here for you. Each night features a theme, so stay tuned to its Instagram account.

New Brookland Tavern, 632 Harden St., Columbia

While mainly a music venue for local + touring artists, NBT also gives you the chance to take the stage with karaoke hosted by Party Jesus on Tuesday nights.

Tsubaki Restaurant Lounge and Karaoke, 224 Oneil Ct., Columbia

Tsubaki is Cola’s original authentic karaoke bar, where you can belt out your favorite tunes in private rented rooms. With songs in multiple languages, it’s the go-to spot for a night of sing-along fun.

Uncle Fester’s, 522 Devine St., Columbia

Described as a unique dive bar with a musical soul, Uncle Fester’s is known for its weekend karaoke opportunities. Whether you’re a karaoke rookie or rockstar, this hidden treasure bar also offers open mic nights and live music events.

More from COLAtoday
Gamecock WIlly B.JPG
Sports
Gamecock football nicknames and pronunciations
Practice these pronunciations and remember these nicknames so you’ll be ready to cheer on the Gamecocks.
August 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
203164447_500209871182428_8464196996027501090_n
Sports
A guide to the Gamecock’s 2024 college football season
College football is back — here’s how to stream the games, tailgate like a pro, and cheer on the Gamecocks this 2024 season.
August 27, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Soda City FC.jpg
Sports
Soda City FC forms alliance to expand soccer in the Midlands
The Columbia SC Professional Soccer Alliance is working towards elevating soccer in the Midlands by introducing professional teams and expanding opportunities.
August 26, 2024
USC School of medicine
Education
USC’s board of trustees approved a new master plan, shaping the future SC’s flagship university
USC is being upgraded. Residence halls, Thomas Cooper Library, a new School of Medicine, and more could be a part of the university’s future thanks to a new master plan approved by USC’s Board of Trustees.
August 23, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Local authors section at Richland Library
Play
Books written by authors with Columbia connections
Whether you’re looking for your next leisure read, a book for the whole family, or a thrilling fictional novel, we’ve got a list of books written by local authors in Columbia.
August 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
The Runout.jpeg
Music
Columbia Museum of Art launches lunchtime folk series
Enjoy local folk music at Boyd Plaza every Friday this fall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during the Lunchtime Folk Music Series.
August 22, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Image from iOS (1)
Live
Unwritten rules of Columbia
From unspoken rules to commuting, we’ve compiled tips, tricks, and fun memories we share as locals who know the city like the backs of our hands. Consider this your official list of unofficial Columbia rules.
August 22, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
JamRoomFest.png
Music
Jam Room Music Festival returns to Columbia this October
Get a quick rundown of the music lineup and plan ahead for the partner events celebrating the Jam Room Music Festival coming back to Cola in October.
August 21, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Williams Street Extension
Development
Stay in the know: Three large development projects coming to the Midlands
A $20.6 million river development, a 940-bed student housing development, and a $65 million mixed-use retail development are all underway in the Midlands or were announced this week. Here’s what you need to know about each project.
August 21, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Richland Mall Rendering
Development
Here’s what’s replacing Richland Mall in Forest Acres
Forest Acres unveiled renderings for a six-acre park on the former Richland Mall site, featuring an amphitheater, playground, and green spaces.
August 20, 2024
 · 
David Stringer