4 tips for safely preparing your holiday turkey

Let’s talk turkey. This Thanksgiving staple is often the most anticipated part of the meal, and ensuring it’s prepared safely is essential to avoid foodborne illness.

If you’re in charge of the kitchen this year, follow these four tips from Prisma Health to cook a safe and delicious centerpiece this season.

🦃 Properly thaw your turkey

A frozen turkey must be thawed completely beforehand to ensure even cooking. The safest method is to thaw it in the refrigerator. Plan for 24 hours of thawing time for every four to five pounds of turkey. Pro tip: Avoid leaving it on the counter, as this can encourage bacterial growth.

🦃 Handle with care

Raw turkey can spread harmful bacteria like salmonella if mishandled. Wash your hands thoroughly before and after touching the bird, and clean all surfaces and utensils that come in contact with raw poultry. Use separate cutting boards for meat and other ingredients to prevent cross-contamination.

🦃 Cook to the right temperature

Cooking your turkey to the correct internal temperature is crucial. Use a meat thermometer to ensure the thickest part of the breast and thigh reaches 165 degrees. If stuffing the bird, make sure the stuffing also hits 165 degrees, or cook it separately to be safe.

🦃 Store leftovers promptly

After the meal, refrigerate leftovers within two hours to prevent bacterial growth. Divide the turkey into smaller portions for quicker cooling, and use or freeze leftovers within three to four days.

By following these tips, you can serve a turkey that’s not only tasty but also safe for everyone to enjoy. A little preparation goes a long way in making your holiday meal memorable for all the right reasons.

