Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Ratio

When it comes to pairing health with indulgence, Ratio serves up the perfect balance — just like its name suggests.

Known for its Peruvian-inspired tapas (small savory dishes) and creative desserts, this local gem is a favorite for foodies and wellness enthusiasts alike.

Thomas C. Austin, MD, FACOG, of Lexington Women’s Care Sandhills, shares his expert picks for a meal that’s both nutritious and delicious.

For an entrée, he recommends the Tacos de Pollo.

“The ingredients are lean, nutritious, and flavorful without being overly heavy — plus, it’s a great option for pregnant women avoiding foods that might cause indigestion.”

To wrap up your meal, try the Crema Catalan.

“With the nutritional benefits of apples and just the right touch of caramel and sea salt, it’s a sweet treat that won’t weigh you down.”

