Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
Wellness  Healthcare

Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Ratio

Dr. Thomas C. Austin of Lexington Women’s Care Sandhills is dishing out his Ratio order.

December 4, 2024 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
Lex Med-.png

The gluten-free Tacos de Pollo features Peruvian Pico, cilantro, queso fresco, radish, and Hot Ratio sauce on hand made corn tortillas.

Photo via @ratiorestaurant

When it comes to pairing health with indulgence, Ratio serves up the perfect balance — just like its name suggests.

Known for its Peruvian-inspired tapas (small savory dishes) and creative desserts, this local gem is a favorite for foodies and wellness enthusiasts alike.

Thomas C. Austin, MD, FACOG, of Lexington Women’s Care Sandhills, shares his expert picks for a meal that’s both nutritious and delicious.

For an entrée, he recommends the Tacos de Pollo.

“The ingredients are lean, nutritious, and flavorful without being overly heavy — plus, it’s a great option for pregnant women avoiding foods that might cause indigestion.”

To wrap up your meal, try the Crema Catalan.

“With the nutritional benefits of apples and just the right touch of caramel and sea salt, it’s a sweet treat that won’t weigh you down.”

Want to know why an apple a day keeps the doctor away?

Bite into 10 apple superfood secrets

More from COLAtoday
Parking Meter-9661.jpg
City
New parking fees and fines coming to Columbia in 2025
Columbia’s parking rates will double to $1.50/hour starting Saturday, March 1, with increased fines and a first-hour-free policy for parking decks. The increased revenue will fund system upgrades like kiosks and EV chargers.
December 4, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
event-featured-winter-solstice-lantern-parade-1701377564.jpeg
City
Build your lantern and join the parade
Welcome the coming light on this, the shortest, darkest day of the year.
December 4, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
boku_cola_1733254191_3515113391562101804_48157927786.jpg
Food
Holiday pop-up bars around Columbia
Get festive at these seasonal pop-up bars around town.
December 4, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Mountain view
Culture
Hit the Road: an outdoor adventure to Asheville, NC
December 3, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_9523.jpg
Sponsored
Experience the seasonal magic of 1600 Main
Sponsored by
columbia
City
How walkable are Columbia’s neighborhoods?
This interactive map can help you determine how walkable certain blocks are to destinations like supermarkets, parks, restaurants, and schools.
December 2, 2024
 · 
Brianna Williams
The crowing of the BabcockLaura V.png
Development roundup: The BullStreet District
Breweries, office buildings, and workout studios — oh my! Read through several development projects that have been in the works in the BullStreet District since 2023.
December 1, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
breakpoint.png
City
Celebrating Small Business Saturday in Columbia
Columbia is made up of so many wonderful small businesses, here are a few our readers love in honor of Small Business Saturday.
November 26, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Columbia SC Oct 2022-3667.jpg
City
Spend your Thanksgiving Day at The Nickelodeon Theater
Looking for plans this week or wanting to plan an outing with friends and family? Here are two movies playing currently at The Nickelodeon Theater.
November 25, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_0839.JPG
Arts
Try This: A visit to Newberry Opera House
The Newberry Opera House, a historic venue located halfway between Columbia and Greenville, is a beautiful historic 400 seat venue surrounded by a charming downtown.
November 22, 2024
 · 
David Stringer