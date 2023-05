54 million. That’s the number of Americans affected by osteoporosis and low bone mass. During the month of May, MUSC Health is spreading awareness about this extremely underdiagnosed condition.

Stacey Rothwell, a certified physician assistant at MUSC Health, discusses the importance of talking to your doctor about your risk of osteoporosis, getting screened, and possible treatments for those with the disease in this ~15 minute listen from MUSC Health.*

Listen to the podcast