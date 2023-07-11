SUBSCRIBE
Meet the next generation of local doctors

Lexington Medical Center is partnering with the University of South Carolina on a new program to train primary care physicians.

Kayla Machado
Medical residents

Thirteen family medicine residents will begin training this month and be ready for independent practice in July 2026.

Photo provided by Lexington Medical Center

The population of the Midlands is rapidly growing. In the ten years between 2010 and 2020, Columbia’s population grew by 5.7% — equating to one new resident every three hours.

Speaking of residents, more Soda Citizens means more doctors are needed to meet the needs of our community. To ensure the Midlands’ growing population has access to the highest quality care, Lexington Medical Center is partnering with USC to train a new generation of primary care physicians.

Enter: The brand new Family Medicine Residency Program, poised to be one of the largest in South Carolina. Thirteen Family Medicine residents began training this month, and they’ll be ready for independent practice in July 2026.

In addition to these 13 Family Medicine residents, there are also 13 residents in the Transitional Year Program. These doctors will be at Lexington Medical Center for one year, with most entering specialty residency programs that require a year of general training.

Transitional Year group.jpg

Meet the Transitional Year Program residents.

Photo provided by Lexington Medical Center

To house the program’s instructional space and patient care clinics, Lexington Medical Center has built a state-of-the-art, 45,000-sqft building.

“Our partnership with the University of South Carolina will ensure we have a steady source of skilled, compassionate physicians who value our culture of care and want to continue practicing here in the Midlands,” said Brent M. Powers, MD MBA FACP FACHE, senior vice president and chief medical officer.

