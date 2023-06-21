SUBSCRIBE
Parking that’s good for the heart

Paying for parking was good for the heart in April in Columbia thanks to these meters, with funds donated to the American Heart Association.

June 21, 2023 • 
David Stringer
pull-a-part-auto-parts.jpg

Pull-A-Part was one of nine local businesses who sponsored meters. | Photo via City of Columbia

$9,000. That’s how much the City of Columbia raised for the American Heart Association in April via three specialty painted parking meters located in each of Cola’s downtown districts.

Nine local businesses participated in the inaugural program, sponsoring and decorating meters.

  • Halls Chop House
  • The Hilton of Columbia
  • Garvin Design Group
  • USC Pastides Alumni Center
  • Pull – A – Part Auto Parts
  • The Marriott of Columbia
  • Saluda’s Restaurant
  • PAG Marketing
  • Southern Press Printing

Good news, the program will be back next year so next spring when you’re walking around downtown and see a meter, you can drop in some change for heart health.

