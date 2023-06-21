Parking that’s good for the heart

$9,000. That’s how much the City of Columbia raised for the American Heart Association in April via three specialty painted parking meters located in each of Cola’s downtown districts.
Nine local businesses participated in the inaugural program, sponsoring and decorating meters.
- Halls Chop House
- The Hilton of Columbia
- Garvin Design Group
- USC Pastides Alumni Center
- Pull – A – Part Auto Parts
- The Marriott of Columbia
- Saluda’s Restaurant
- PAG Marketing
- Southern Press Printing
Good news, the program will be back next year so next spring when you’re walking around downtown and see a meter, you can drop in some change for heart health.