Parking that’s good for the heart

$9,000. That’s how much the City of Columbia raised for the American Heart Association in April via three specialty painted parking meters located in each of Cola’s downtown districts.

Nine local businesses participated in the inaugural program, sponsoring and decorating meters.



Halls Chop House

The Hilton of Columbia

Garvin Design Group

USC Pastides Alumni Center

Pull – A – Part Auto Parts

The Marriott of Columbia

Saluda’s Restaurant

PAG Marketing

Southern Press Printing

Good news, the program will be back next year so next spring when you’re walking around downtown and see a meter, you can drop in some change for heart health.