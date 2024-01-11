Sponsored Content
This new dentist office is something to smile about

January 11, 2024 • 
Chapin Pediatric and Teen Dentistry
A rendering of Chapin Pediatric Dentistry.

Dr. Charlton Conner is now accepting new patients at the Chapin location.

Photo provided by Chapin Pediatric and Teen Dentistry

Say cheese, COLA. There’s a new dentist office opening in the heart of Chapin for kids + teens, and they’re accepting new patients.

The grand opening celebration for Chapin Pediatric and Teen Dentistry (192 Broomstraw Rd., Chapin) is happening Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m. featuring:

  • A ribbon cutting by the Greater Chapin Chamber of Commerce
  • Chapin’s Mayor Al Koon as the guest speaker
  • Local treats like Bart’s Coffee and cookies from The Cookie Shack

Looking for a dentist office for your kid? Call (803) 298-8255 to book an appointment.

