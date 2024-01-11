This new dentist office is something to smile about

Say cheese, COLA. There’s a new dentist office opening in the heart of Chapin for kids + teens, and they’re accepting new patients.

The grand opening celebration for Chapin Pediatric and Teen Dentistry (192 Broomstraw Rd., Chapin) is happening Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m. featuring:



A ribbon cutting by the Greater Chapin Chamber of Commerce

Chapin’s Mayor Al Koon as the guest speaker

Local treats like Bart’s Coffee and cookies from The Cookie Shack

Looking for a dentist office for your kid? Call (803) 298-8255 to book an appointment.

Ready, set, smile