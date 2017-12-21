Here’s what’s open Christmas Day 🍴

Many of our readers + social media followers have asked us where they can eat + drink out on Christmas Day. Y’all already sick with the anticipation of family? (We kid.)

Here’s a compiled list (thanks to Free Times + The State) of restaurants + bars that will be open on Dec. 25 in Cola:

2Gingers Indian Restaurant | 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. + 5:30-10 p.m.

British Bulldog Pub | 4 p.m. ‘til late | Full bar + limited menu

Columbo’s in the DoubleTree by Hilton | 6 a.m.-12 p.m. | Regular menu

Delhi Palace | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. + 5-10 p.m.

Denny’s | Open 24/7/365 | Holiday flavors menu that include a pumpkin cream pancake breakfast, white chocolate raspberry pancake breakfast + a classic turkey and dressing dinner

IHOP | Open 24/7/365

Midlands’ at the Marriott | 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Moriarty’s Irish Pub | 5 p.m. ‘til late

Ruth’s Chris Steak House | 12-10 p.m. | Reservations suggested

Shoney’s | 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sun Ming Chinese | 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. | Regular menu

Waffle House | Open 24/7/365

Tea Pot Chinese Restaurant | 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

The Whig | 5 p.m. ‘til late

Buffalo Wild Wings | 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

2 min read / Free Times

