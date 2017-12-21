SUBSCRIBE
Food

Here’s what’s open Christmas Day 🍴

December 21, 2017 • 
Free Times
The Whig

Photo by @3freligion

Many of our readers + social media followers have asked us where they can eat + drink out on Christmas Day. Y’all already sick with the anticipation of family? (We kid.)

Here’s a compiled list (thanks to Free Times + The State) of restaurants + bars that will be open on Dec. 25 in Cola:

2Gingers Indian Restaurant | 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. + 5:30-10 p.m.

British Bulldog Pub | 4 p.m. ‘til late | Full bar + limited menu

Columbo’s in the DoubleTree by Hilton | 6 a.m.-12 p.m. | Regular menu

Delhi Palace | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. + 5-10 p.m.

Denny’s | Open 24/7/365 | Holiday flavors menu that include a pumpkin cream pancake breakfast, white chocolate raspberry pancake breakfast + a classic turkey and dressing dinner

IHOP | Open 24/7/365

Midlands’ at the Marriott | 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Moriarty’s Irish Pub | 5 p.m. ‘til late

Ruth’s Chris Steak House | 12-10 p.m. | Reservations suggested

Shoney’s | 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sun Ming Chinese | 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. | Regular menu

Waffle House | Open 24/7/365

Tea Pot Chinese Restaurant | 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

The Whig | 5 p.m. ‘til late

Buffalo Wild Wings | 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

2 min read / Free Times

More from COLAtoday
Urban Tiki.png
Sponsored
Check out this piece of paradise coming to Cola
Sponsored by
Raspberry Gose
Food
River Rat Brewery releases several new drinks for Drink Up
July 6, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Dave's Hot Chicken
Small Business
Try Dave’s Hot Chicken: A new restaurant in Columbia
June 28, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food
LIVE
Vegan and vegetarian eats in Columbia
June 27, 2023
 · 
David Stringer