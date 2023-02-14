History + charming architecture meet at this Charleston, SC event

Step inside the charm of Charleston during the Festival of Houses and Gardens, a month-long event happening March 15-April 16 featuring workshops, talks, and tours of classic homes and epic gardens.

Want to explore Charleston’s historic architecture? Among the dozens of events are House & Garden Tours — giving guests the chance to stroll through the gardens, homes, and iconic streets of King Street, South Battery, East Battery Street, and more.

Get ready to experience some of the country’s most magnificent architecture examples.*



