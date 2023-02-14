SUBSCRIBE
Sponsored Content
Travel and Outdoors

History + charming architecture meet at this Charleston, SC event

February 14, 2023 • 
Historic Charleston Foundation
Sponsored by
A modern kitchen on the inside of a historic Charleston home.

Get an inside look at timeless homes and gardens on Charleston’s most iconic streets.

Photo provided by Historic Charleston Foundation

Step inside the charm of Charleston during the Festival of Houses and Gardens, a month-long event happening March 15-April 16 featuring workshops, talks, and tours of classic homes and epic gardens.

Want to explore Charleston’s historic architecture? Among the dozens of events are House & Garden Tours — giving guests the chance to stroll through the gardens, homes, and iconic streets of King Street, South Battery, East Battery Street, and more.

Get ready to experience some of the country’s most magnificent architecture examples.*

    BUY TICKETS

    More from COLAtoday
    Doctor holding blue awareness ribbon at her office.
    Sponsored
    A look at the facts on colorectal cancer
    Sponsored by
    A rendering of the brand new USC College of Nursing building.
    Sponsored
    LS3P designs USC’s new College of Nursing 🏥
    Sponsored by
    Charlotte, NC hit the road
    Travel and Outdoors
    The ultimate road trip to Charlotte, NC
    March 20, 2023
     · 
    Samantha Robertson
    A bucket of freshly picked strawberries from Bush-n-Vine, a u-pick farm in the Olde English District.
    Sponsored
    3 u-pick farms to check out this spring 🍓
    Sponsored by