Columbia’s 1999 time capsule

Do you remember 1999? Ricky Martin’s “Livin La Vida Loca” topped the charts, we were scared of the Blair Witch, and Google officially launched.

To celebrate, Google Trends opened its time capsule to see which fads were titanic in 1999. According to the report, adults were watching “The Matrix” and “The Sopranos” while kids were into “Toy Story 2” and “Teletubbies.” People also used the search engine to learn about David Beckham or evaluate their Pokémon cards, and searches for hot sauce set the web ablaze.

Livin La Vida Local

Want to know what life was like in the Soda City? We dug up some data to help us remember the final year of the 20th century — thanks to some help from a 25-year-old search engine.



Local headlines

The Gamecocks hired legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz to help revive the program. In his first year, Holtz went 0-11 a season many Columbians are still trying to forget.

The South Carolina Penitentiary along the Congaree River, originally constructed in 1867

Columbia’s City Center Master Plan

Who was performing