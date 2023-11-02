Columbia’s century-old downtown clocks

It’s almost time to set the clocks back. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5. Plan ahead and look forward to that extra hour of sleep and an earlier sunrise to help get your day started. A sunrise that starts closer to 6 a.m. is more our speed.

In the spirit of time, we’re taking a quick look at two of Columbia’s iconic downtown clocks.

After Sylvan Brothers moved to the corner of Main and Hampton Streets in 1905, the company installed the four-sided clock in front a year later where it still stands today.

One of two street clocks in the Main Street District; both clocks have four faces with lions’ heads and stand atop a column with a Corinthian capital stand. The internal mechanisms are original and were made by prolific clockmaker Seth Thomas, who also produced clocks in Boston, New Orleans, and San Francisco.