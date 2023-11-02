History

Columbia’s century-old downtown clocks

Daylights Saving Time is this weekend, so in the spirit of ole Father Time, we’re looking at two of Columbia’s iconic Main Street clocks.

November 2, 2023 • 
David Stringer
colatoday_1636228592_2701203673076044956_3546076621.jpg

This clock was installed at the corner of Main and Hampton Streets in 1906. | Photo by COLAtoday

It’s almost time to set the clocks back. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5. Plan ahead and look forward to that extra hour of sleep and an earlier sunrise to help get your day started. A sunrise that starts closer to 6 a.m. is more our speed.

In the spirit of time, we’re taking a quick look at two of Columbia’s iconic downtown clocks.

After Sylvan Brothers moved to the corner of Main and Hampton Streets in 1905, the company installed the four-sided clock in front a year later where it still stands today.

One of two street clocks in the Main Street District; both clocks have four faces with lions’ heads and stand atop a column with a Corinthian capital stand. The internal mechanisms are original and were made by prolific clockmaker Seth Thomas, who also produced clocks in Boston, New Orleans, and San Francisco.

More from COLAtoday
Image from The State Newspaper in 1988 depicting the South Carolina State Museum and a sign announcing its upcoming opening
Sponsored
The South Carolina State Museum is turning 35 (but its story is much older)
Sponsored by
Tunnell Vision.jpeg
Live
36 murals in Columbia
October 6, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
Flutter Wing
Business
Explore Hotel Trundle’s Flutter Wing with Historic Columbia
October 2, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Image from iOS (1)
Live
Unwritten rules of Columbia
July 26, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson