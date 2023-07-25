SUBSCRIBE
History

Progress report on the historic Bull Street cupola

The new cupola will be placed back atop the historic Babcock building in early August, nearly three years after a fire burned the structure down.

July 25, 2023 • 
David Stringer
4Y3A6474.jpg

The base of the new cupola being constructed outside of the Babcock building. | Photo by COLAtoday

Next week, construction workers will raise the base of the new cupola atop the Babcock Building, followed by the new dome addition. For Clachan Properties, the company renovating the historic mental health facility, this marks the pinnacle of a nine-year process.

A fire in September 2020 destroyed the iconic dome, once a recognizable skyline landmark. Thanks to a heroic and quick response from first responders, the project was able to be salvaged.

The construction to update the cupola, with many original features, began in January with a team of ~50 people from different companies working together on this rare project.

Over the next two weeks, the new dome will arrive in Columbia and the new 58,000-pound structure will be secured back on the building.

More from COLAtoday
IMG_5368
Live
A Guide to Midlands Museums
July 19, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
Williams Brice
Sports
Quick history of Williams-Brice Stadium and season recap for the Gamecocks
July 18, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
A black and white photo of a man standing outside the Joyful Alternative's Greene Street shop front.
Culture
Remembering the Joyful Alternative 20 years after its closure
June 6, 2023
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Hettie Marker.jpg
History
Meet the muse behind Gilded Age masterpieces
June 5, 2023
 · 
David Stringer