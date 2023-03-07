SUBSCRIBE
Catch the Gaelic game of hurling in Columbia, SC

We’re breaking down the Irish sport of hurling including its rules and where you can catch a game.

March 7, 2023 • 
Jessalin Heins-NagamotoSamantha Robertson
Columbia Hurling Club

Columbia hurling club playing in a tournament.

Photo provided by Columbia Hurling Club

Table of Contents
What is hurling?
Get involved
See action for yourself

There are many ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but have you heard about hurling? No, not that kind of hurling. We’re talking about the Irish sport.

What is hurling?

This ancient Gaelic game is the national sport of Ireland and looks a bit like field hockey played with a baseball.

Players use a wooden stick to pass and score points by shooting through the opponent’s goalpost. Players use the stick (called a hurl or hurley) to hit and balance the ball (called a sliotar).

Want to learn all the official rules? Check out the US Gaelic Athletic Association (USGAA).

Get involved

Whether you want to hurl yourself onto the field or be a spectator, the Columbia Hurling Club, with 157 members, has you covered. Follow the club’s Instagram and reach out with interest in playing. Scope out the competition, as well as other Gaelic sports, with the USGAA’s interactive map.

See action for yourself

DYK — Charleston also has a 10-year-old hurling club? Students + collegiate sports fans should also check out The Citadel Hurling Club, the first collegiate hurling club in SC.

On occasion, regional players will get together and play. If you’re looking to hurl with other people, reach out to a regional club. Bonus: Columbia, Charleston, and the Citadel will be playing in the Holy City Cup on April 22 in Charleston.

Scope out the competition (and other Gaelic sports) on the US Gaelic Athletic Association’s Southeast Division’s website.

