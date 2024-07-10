Inside Cola’s recently refreshed memory care community

Since its opening in 1992, Still Hopes Memory Care — fondly called Rose Gardens — has been a safe haven for older adults in need of memory care in Columbia.
The newly renovated space features thoughtful elements for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s, including:
- An innovative layout, designed to promote a sense of familiarity and reduce confusion with soothing colors, a homey atmosphere, and the incorporation of circadian lighting.
- A bright activities room, perfect for puzzling, crafting, and even housing baby chicks. Psst... programs are created based on residents’ individual preferences + abilities.
- Multiple visiting areas, including a private “nostalgia room” for intimate visits and an expanded dining room.
- A community kitchen for activities like baking cookies.
- A hair and nail salon for some much-deserved pampering.
- Enhanced safety measures to provide added security and peace of mind for both residents and their families.
Bonus: Croquet is on the way.