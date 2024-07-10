Support Us Button Widget
Inside Cola’s recently refreshed memory care community

Rose Gardens at Still Hopes is an intentionally-designed community that’s tailored to the unique needs of its residents.

July 10, 2024 • 
Anne WeberStill Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community
Scenes from inside Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community

From baking cookies with friends to getting pampered with a manicure, Still Hopes strives to create enjoyable daily routines.

Photos by Katie Wolff and Ellen Williams

Since its opening in 1992, Still Hopes Memory Care — fondly called Rose Gardens — has been a safe haven for older adults in need of memory care in Columbia.

The newly renovated space features thoughtful elements for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s, including:

  • An innovative layout, designed to promote a sense of familiarity and reduce confusion with soothing colors, a homey atmosphere, and the incorporation of circadian lighting.
  • A bright activities room, perfect for puzzling, crafting, and even housing baby chicks. Psst... programs are created based on residents’ individual preferences + abilities.
  • Multiple visiting areas, including a private “nostalgia room” for intimate visits and an expanded dining room.
  • A community kitchen for activities like baking cookies.
  • A hair and nail salon for some much-deserved pampering.
  • Enhanced safety measures to provide added security and peace of mind for both residents and their families.

Bonus: Croquet is on the way.

Take a virtual tour

