Inside Cola’s recently refreshed memory care community

Since its opening in 1992, Still Hopes Memory Care — fondly called Rose Gardens — has been a safe haven for older adults in need of memory care in Columbia.

The newly renovated space features thoughtful elements for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s, including:



An innovative layout circadian lighting

A bright activities room, perfect for puzzling, crafting, and even housing baby chicks Psst... programs are created based on residents’ individual preferences + abilities.

Multiple visiting areas, including a private "nostalgia room" for intimate visits and an expanded dining room.

A community kitchen for activities like baking cookies.

A hair and nail salon

Enhanced safety measures to provide added security and peace of mind for both residents and their families.

Bonus: Croquet is on the way.

