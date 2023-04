Take a quick tour of the new Knowledge Perk Coffee with us, located at the corner of Gervais and Pickens Streets in the recently renovated historic W.B. Smith Whaley house.

Cola’s newest coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening today at 11 a.m. with an official ribbon cutting, but if you get there early the first 100 customers will receive gift cards.

Plus, we hear there are more art and a mural to come.