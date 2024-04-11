Business

Is El Vago Mexican Kitchen coming soon to Cola?

We saw a cryptic post on social media and decided to do some digging on a potential new business coming to Cola. Come along with us to do some digging on El Vago Mexican Kitchen.

April 11, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
South Main.png

This new restaurant is potentially coming to Main Street sometime in May. | Photo via the City of Columbia website.

Yesterday, we saw a cryptic post on Instagram that was posted six days ago with the caption, “El Vago Mexican Kitchen coming soon ... May 2024. Downtown Columbia SC!” So we did a little digging to see what we could find.

After a quick Google search, we found its website — that still seems to be in the works — but if you scroll down the page, we also found that it is set to be located at 601 Main St., suite A, which is right beside The Corner Blend + JJ Tea House.

We also found an application (posted yesterday) that will allow the sale and on-premises consumption of beer, wine, and liquor.

So far the restaurant claims it will serve a modern twist on Mexican classics. We’ll keep you posted.

