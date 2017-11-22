Keep the oven off

Thanksgiving is tomorrow. Grocery stores are packed. The in-laws are over. Cooking is a hassle. If you decide against cooking your own traditional dinner, these restaurants are all open on Thanksgiving Day. Just make sure to call ahead.

🍗 Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern | 12:30-6:30 p.m. | traditional Thanksgiving dinner | 💰 $10.99 for traditional turkey or ham dinner with two sides | 2030 Devine St.

🍗 The Oak Table | 2-8 p.m. | regular menu + Thanksgiving-inspired specials (look for menu online soon) | 💰 TBD | 1221 Main St. | reservations recommended

🍗 Columbo’s Italian Restaurant | 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Thanksgiving buffet | 💰 $38 for adults; $28 for military + seniors; $15 for children 10 + under (free for children 5 + under) | 2100 Bush River Rd. | reservations required: 803.744.2200

🍗 Cowboy’s Brazilian Steakhouse | 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | all you can eat menu with 16 cuts of meat (plus ham + turkey for Thanksgiving) | 💰 $35 for all you can eat; $20 for salad bar only | 1508 Main St. | reservations recommended

🍗 Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse | 11 a.m.-10 p.m. | Thanksgiving prix fixe menu | 💰 $39.95 for adults; $12.95 for kids | 924 Senate St. | reservations highly recommended

See more options for carry-out and pre-orders here.

