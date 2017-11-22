SUBSCRIBE
Food

Keep the oven off

November 22, 2017 • 
COLAtoday
Food

Photo by @immiz182

Thanksgiving is tomorrow. Grocery stores are packed. The in-laws are over. Cooking is a hassle. If you decide against cooking your own traditional dinner, these restaurants are all open on Thanksgiving Day. Just make sure to call ahead.

🍗 Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern | 12:30-6:30 p.m. | traditional Thanksgiving dinner | 💰 $10.99 for traditional turkey or ham dinner with two sides | 2030 Devine St.
🍗 The Oak Table | 2-8 p.m. | regular menu + Thanksgiving-inspired specials (look for menu online soon) | 💰 TBD | 1221 Main St. | reservations recommended
🍗 Columbo’s Italian Restaurant | 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Thanksgiving buffet | 💰 $38 for adults; $28 for military + seniors; $15 for children 10 + under (free for children 5 + under) | 2100 Bush River Rd. | reservations required: 803.744.2200
🍗 Cowboy’s Brazilian Steakhouse | 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | all you can eat menu with 16 cuts of meat (plus ham + turkey for Thanksgiving) | 💰 $35 for all you can eat; $20 for salad bar only | 1508 Main St. | reservations recommended
🍗 Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse | 11 a.m.-10 p.m. | Thanksgiving prix fixe menu | 💰 $39.95 for adults; $12.95 for kids | 924 Senate St. | reservations highly recommended

See more options for carry-out and pre-orders here.

More from COLAtoday
Urban Tiki.png
Sponsored
Check out this piece of paradise coming to Cola
Sponsored by
Raspberry Gose
Food
River Rat Brewery releases several new drinks for Drink Up
July 6, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Dave's Hot Chicken
Small Business
Try Dave’s Hot Chicken: A new restaurant in Columbia
June 28, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food
LIVE
Vegan and vegetarian eats in Columbia
June 27, 2023
 · 
David Stringer