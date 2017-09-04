Last call for white jeans

Happy Labor Day.

Happy Labor Day – or, depending on how you look at it, happy extended #LDW. A lot of us are off work or school for the day (maybe you’re reading this on a boat? Luck you.) – but why?

Labor Day is celebrated the first Monday of September to honor the American hustle, basically. 🇺🇸 It’s a yearly thank you to American workers who’ve helped grow the economy.

But it has kind of a dark roots. The first Labor Day was in N.Y.C. in 1882, when workers held a one-day strike (for being under-unionized and overworked) – which was followed with a parade + giant picnic. People in manufacturing were working 60-70 hours/week during the 1800s. 😳

So now, on a much lighter note, some of us get to grill out + hang poolside to celebrate this worker’s’ holiday, which also signifies the end of Summer (🙌) – and the last day you can wear white pants without your Southern-proper friend scorning you.

We hope you have a great extra Sunday (but for those of you who do have to work today, we thank you for keeping that American hustle hustling).

–Chloe