SUBSCRIBE
Culture

Last call for white jeans

September 4, 2017
giphy (2)

Gif via Giphy

Table of Contents
Happy Labor Day.

Happy Labor Day.

Happy Labor Dayor, depending on how you look at it, happy extended #LDW. A lot of us are off work or school for the day (maybe you’re reading this on a boat? Luck you.) but why?

Labor Day is celebrated the first Monday of September to honor the American hustle, basically. 🇺🇸 It’s a yearly thank you to American workers who’ve helped grow the economy.

But it has kind of a dark roots. The first Labor Day was in N.Y.C. in 1882, when workers held a one-day strike (for being under-unionized and overworked) – which was followed with a parade + giant picnic. People in manufacturing were working 60-70 hours/week during the 1800s. 😳

So now, on a much lighter note, some of us get to grill out + hang poolside to celebrate this worker’s’ holiday, which also signifies the end of Summer (🙌) – and the last day you can wear white pants without your Southern-proper friend scorning you.

We hope you have a great extra Sunday (but for those of you who do have to work today, we thank you for keeping that American hustle hustling).

Chloe

giphy (2)

Gif via Giphy

More from COLAtoday
sc-state-museum-art-sculpture.jpeg
Sponsored
Explore South Carolina State Museum’s first-ever online collection database
Sponsored by
Heart of the Resort.png
Sponsored
Win a choose-your-own-adventure Wild Dunes vacation
Sponsored by
cma-experience-lead-image.JPG
Sponsored
Try This: Two new exhibitions at the Columbia Museum of Art
Sponsored by
Mattison holding a martini at rooftop bar
Sponsored
Try This: Spend a Saturday like a Columbia, SC Ambassador
Sponsored by