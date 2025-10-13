Support Us Button Widget
Real Estate  Development

Astral Development plans Bull Street + Elmwood project

Astral Development plans a 483,000 sqft mixed-use project at Bull Street and Elmwood, set to break ground in spring 2026.

October 13, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Rendering of a six-story brick and glass building planned for the corner of Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue in downtown Columbia, featuring street-level retail, large windows, and residential balconies above.

A rendering shows Astral Development’s planned mixed-use project at the corner of Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue in Columbia. | Rendering by BOGZA

A project first proposed in 2023 is moving forward with updated plans and a clear timeline. Astral Development and Steady Capital announced a 483,000-sqft mixed-use complex at the corner of Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue, across from the BullStreet District.

With design plans nearing completion, the team expects to submit permits later this year and to break ground in spring 2026.

“Columbia is experiencing an exciting chapter of growth, creativity, and connection, and we’re honored to play a role in that story,” said Andy Golubitsky, co-founder of Astral Development. “Our vision is shaping a destination that reflects the spirit and momentum of Columbia’s thriving downtown.”

The development will include 288 new “Class A” apartments — industry shorthand for high-end, amenity-rich buildings in walkable locations — along with 22,000 sqft of ground-level retail designed for restaurants, shops, or fitness tenants. Spanning two acres across eight combined parcels, the project will include a parking deck with 376 spaces.

Before construction begins, portions of the property are being activated by local creative group FolkTech, which is hosting its “Heat Map” series — immersive warehouse events blending light, sound, and art — with shows planned for Friday, Oct. 31, and New Year’s Eve. Additional events, including a fundraiser, fashion show, and vintage market, are also in the works.

