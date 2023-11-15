Lake Murray Country chefs shined at World Food Championships

A few weeks ago, we shared about + introduced the 2023 Lake Murray Country Team competing in the World Food Championships. Team Lake Murray Country made a splash at the 2023 World Food Championships and here are the results.

Chef Chris Williams — Owner and Chef of Roy’s Grille & BBQ and 2022 South Carolina Chef Ambassador — secured second place in the Sandwich category.

Chef Maegan Horton — Executive Chef of Blue Marlin Restaurant — claimed fourth place in the Seafood category.

Chef Mike Ellis — Director of Culinary Services for Smoked, The Grand, The Main Course, Good Life Cafe, The Players Club, and Peak Drift Brewing — achieved eighth place in the Chef category.

To celebrate our city’s local culinary scene, plan ahead for the Taste of Lake Murray, taking place Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

This fundraiser supports the Fourth of July Celebration at Lake Murray, offering bites from over 20 restaurants and voting for the next chef to join Team Lake Murray Country at the 2024 World Food Championships.