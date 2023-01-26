Last-minute local ideas for Valentine’s Day

There’s no dodging Cupid’s arrow — Valentine’s Day is here. Whether you’re celebrating your friendships or sugaring up your sweetheart, we’ve got last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas that will have you loving love.
🌵 Get fantastical with botanicals
If you’re quick, you might have your pick of bouquets using Floom, an online marketplace that partners with florists that deliver locally.
Or, get creative and nab a potted plant from these plant spots. Nothing says forever like a hardy succulent.
- Reese’s Plants in Blythewood, 10418 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood
- B.B. Barnes, 1067 Woodleys Way, Columbia
- Jarrett’s Jungle, 1621 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia
- Gardener’s Outpost, 709 Woodrow St., Columbia + 1211 Franklin St., Columbia
- Seven Oaks Plant Shop, 4522 St Andrews Rd., Columbia
🥂 Keep spirits up
If you didn’t score reservations, don’t overthink… grab a drink. The following spots have weekday happy hours:
- Liberty Tap Room and Grill | Mon.-Fri., 4-7 p.m. | Munch on $5.95 bar bites while you drink $4 draft beers, house wines, and house liquors.
- Pearlz Oyster Bar | Mon.-Fri., 4-7 p.m. | Drink up $3 PBRS, $5 house liquors, $5 house wines, $3 champagnes, and $5 oyster shooters.
- Tin Roof | Mon.-Fri. 4-7 p.m., Sat. + Sun. 2-7 p.m. | Order drinks and food during happy hour with 50% off all appetizers, $5 Titos, Jack and Jameson, $4 Seltzers and Fireball, and $3 Domestic Drafts and Wells.
For more options, check out our happy hour guide.
🌟 Go stargazing
It doesn’t get much more idyllic than bundling up and looking at the stars. Grab some blankets (and maybe a hot drink) and head to one of these spots away from man-made light to take in the sky.
- Congaree National Park | 100 National Park Rd., Hopkins
- Lake Murray | 11+ public lake access points
- Dreher Island State Park | 3677 State Park Rd., Prosperity
Want aˈmore? Check out all of these local events happening around the Soda City.