Last-minute local ideas for Valentine’s Day

There’s no dodging Cupid’s arrow — Valentine’s Day is here. Whether you’re celebrating your friendships or sugaring up your sweetheart, we’ve got last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas that will have you loving love.

🌵 Get fantastical with botanicals

If you’re quick, you might have your pick of bouquets using Floom, an online marketplace that partners with florists that deliver locally.

Or, get creative and nab a potted plant from these plant spots. Nothing says forever like a hardy succulent.



🥂 Keep spirits up

If you didn’t score reservations, don’t overthink… grab a drink. The following spots have weekday happy hours:



Liberty Tap Room and Grill: $5.95 bar bites, $4 draft beers, house wines, and house liquors.

Pearlz Oyster Bar: $3 PBRs, $5 house liquors, $5 house wines, $3 champagnes, and $5 oyster shooters.

Tin Roof: 50% off all appetizers, $5 Titos, Jack and Jameson, $4 Seltzers and Fireball, and $3 Domestic Drafts and Wells.

For more options, check out our happy hour guide .

🌟 Go stargazing

It doesn’t get much more idyllic than bundling up and looking at the stars. Grab some blankets (and maybe a hot drink ) and head to one of these spots away from man-made light to take in the sky.



Want aˈmore? Check out all of these local events happening around the Soda City.