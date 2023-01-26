SUBSCRIBE
Culture

Last-minute local ideas for Valentine’s Day

From flowers to happy hours to meteor showers, we’ve got ideas to make your Valentine’s Day special.

January 26, 2023 • 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Cola-skyline-0374

Our city is teeming with romantic potential.

Table of Contents
🌵 Get fantastical with botanicals
🥂 Keep spirits up
🌟 Go stargazing

There’s no dodging Cupid’s arrow — Valentine’s Day is here. Whether you’re celebrating your friendships or sugaring up your sweetheart, we’ve got last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas that will have you loving love.

🌵 Get fantastical with botanicals

If you’re quick, you might have your pick of bouquets using Floom, an online marketplace that partners with florists that deliver locally.

Or, get creative and nab a potted plant from these plant spots. Nothing says forever like a hardy succulent.

      🥂 Keep spirits up

      If you didn’t score reservations, don’t overthink… grab a drink. The following spots have weekday happy hours:

      • Liberty Tap Room and Grill | Mon.-Fri., 4-7 p.m. | Munch on $5.95 bar bites while you drink $4 draft beers, house wines, and house liquors.
      • Pearlz Oyster Bar | Mon.-Fri., 4-7 p.m. | Drink up $3 PBRS, $5 house liquors, $5 house wines, $3 champagnes, and $5 oyster shooters.
      • Tin Roof | Mon.-Fri. 4-7 p.m., Sat. + Sun. 2-7 p.m. | Order drinks and food during happy hour with 50% off all appetizers, $5 Titos, Jack and Jameson, $4 Seltzers and Fireball, and $3 Domestic Drafts and Wells.

      For more options, check out our happy hour guide.

      🌟 Go stargazing

      It doesn’t get much more idyllic than bundling up and looking at the stars. Grab some blankets (and maybe a hot drink) and head to one of these spots away from man-made light to take in the sky.

          Want aˈmore? Check out all of these local events happening around the Soda City.

          Holiday
          More from COLAtoday
          United Way of the Midlands volunteers transporting and unloading supplies.
          Sponsored
          Make a difference by volunteering during United Way’s Volunteer Week
          Sponsored by
          Nebula seen through the James Webb Space Telescope
          Sponsored
          Experience space like never before during this new planetarium show
          Sponsored by
          Doctor holding blue awareness ribbon at her office.
          Sponsored
          A look at the facts on colorectal cancer
          Sponsored by
          Tunnell Vision.jpeg
          Arts
          36 murals in Columbia, South Carolina
          March 21, 2023
           · 
          David Stringer