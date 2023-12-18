Local stocking stuffer guide for Columbia, SC

Stocking stuffers are one of the easiest ways to shop locally — and we’ve made it simple. Though there are hundreds, even thousands of gift options around Cola, we’ve put together a list of ~15 to choose from for those last-minute additions.
A Little Happy Shop | They said it best — “perfect gift for your fashionista friends.”
Hotel Trundle wine glasses + gift card | A staycation can fit inside a stocking in the form of a gift card.
POUT | Shop at POUT for the latest luxury beauty products or choose from an array of innovative skin services.
Icon on Taylor | You’ll find something for everyone on the list, ages 1-100.
Cait Maloney’s art | Browse local artist, Cait Maloney’s art and get to know her through 13 questions we asked her last year.
Julie K. Art’s art | If you have any animal conservation lovers in your life, I highly recommend checking out her website for stickers, prints, pet portraits, cards, and more.
All Good Books membership | Pop into Cola’s newest independent bookstore + buy the book lover in your life a membership for next year.
Steel Hands Brewing merch | Keep the heat in while you sip on a cold one.
WECO Bottle and Biergarten merch | Pint glasses, sweatshirts, and totes — oh my.
Loveland Coffee items | Enjoy instant coffee, various coffee blends, Fellow mugs, many home brewing items, and more. Or hey, gift cards of any kind to a local coffee shop are always a good idea.
The Peanut Man Gourmet Cafe & Gift Shop | Reader Marcia W. says “they have candy and gifts for everyone on your list — including the four-legged kind.
Carolina Kernels | All the popcorn flavors you can imagine.
The Gourmet Shop | Anything + everything from this local Five Points store will be a perfect unique stocking stuffer for foodies or hostess of the mostess.
COLA merch on Six & Main’s online shop | A cool way to support COLAtoday
An annual pass | Gift the adventurer in your life year-round access to their favorite local park.
If you’re still looking for ideas, attend local markets like Soda City or NOMA Warehouse. You’ll find hundreds of one-of-a-kind gift options.
Did we miss your favorite? Email us with your favorite place to buy local stocking stuffers.