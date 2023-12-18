Local stocking stuffer guide for Columbia, SC

Stocking stuffers are one of the easiest ways to shop locally — and we’ve made it simple. Though there are hundreds, even thousands of gift options around Cola, we’ve put together a list of ~15 to choose from for those last-minute additions.

A Little Happy Shop | They said it best — “perfect gift for your fashionista friends.”

Hotel Trundle wine glasses + gift card | A staycation can fit inside a stocking in the form of a gift card.

POUT | Shop at POUT for the latest luxury beauty products or choose from an array of innovative skin services.

Icon on Taylor | You’ll find something for everyone on the list, ages 1-100.

Cait Maloney’s art | Browse local artist, Cait Maloney’s art and get to know her through 13 questions we asked her last year.

Julie K. Art’s art | If you have any animal conservation lovers in your life, I highly recommend checking out her website for stickers, prints, pet portraits, cards, and more.

All Good Books is located on Harden Street across from the fountain. | Photo by COLAtoday

All Good Books membership | Pop into Cola’s newest independent bookstore + buy the book lover in your life a membership for next year.

Steel Hands Brewing merch | Keep the heat in while you sip on a cold one.

WECO Bottle and Biergarten merch | Pint glasses, sweatshirts, and totes — oh my.

Loveland Coffee items | Enjoy instant coffee, various coffee blends, Fellow mugs, many home brewing items, and more. Or hey, gift cards of any kind to a local coffee shop are always a good idea.

The Peanut Man Gourmet Cafe & Gift Shop | Reader Marcia W. says “they have candy and gifts for everyone on your list — including the four-legged kind.

Carolina Kernels | All the popcorn flavors you can imagine.

The Gourmet Shop | Anything + everything from this local Five Points store will be a perfect unique stocking stuffer for foodies or hostess of the mostess.

COLA merch on Six & Main’s online shop | A cool way to support COLAtoday

An annual pass | Gift the adventurer in your life year-round access to their favorite local park.

If you’re still looking for ideas, attend local markets like Soda City or NOMA Warehouse. You’ll find hundreds of one-of-a-kind gift options.

Did we miss your favorite? Email us with your favorite place to buy local stocking stuffers.