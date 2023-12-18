Business  Small Business

Local stocking stuffer guide for Columbia, SC

We want to see those socks sag after being filled to the brim with local stocking stuffer gifsts from around Columbia.

December 18, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Julie K. Art local artist stickers Columbia, SC

Buy stocking stuffers from local artists like these conservation stickers made by Julie K. Art.

Photo provided by Julie K. Art

Stocking stuffers are one of the easiest ways to shop locally — and we’ve made it simple. Though there are hundreds, even thousands of gift options around Cola, we’ve put together a list of ~15 to choose from for those last-minute additions.

A Little Happy Shop | They said it best — “perfect gift for your fashionista friends.”

Hotel Trundle wine glasses + gift card | A staycation can fit inside a stocking in the form of a gift card.

POUT | Shop at POUT for the latest luxury beauty products or choose from an array of innovative skin services.

Icon on Taylor | You’ll find something for everyone on the list, ages 1-100.

Cait Maloney’s art | Browse local artist, Cait Maloney’s art and get to know her through 13 questions we asked her last year.

Julie K. Art’s art | If you have any animal conservation lovers in your life, I highly recommend checking out her website for stickers, prints, pet portraits, cards, and more.

4Y3A5476.jpg

All Good Books is located on Harden Street across from the fountain. | Photo by COLAtoday

All Good Books membership | Pop into Cola’s newest independent bookstore + buy the book lover in your life a membership for next year.

Steel Hands Brewing merch | Keep the heat in while you sip on a cold one.

WECO Bottle and Biergarten merch | Pint glasses, sweatshirts, and totes — oh my.

Loveland Coffee items | Enjoy instant coffee, various coffee blends, Fellow mugs, many home brewing items, and more. Or hey, gift cards of any kind to a local coffee shop are always a good idea.

The Peanut Man Gourmet Cafe & Gift Shop | Reader Marcia W. says “they have candy and gifts for everyone on your list — including the four-legged kind.

Carolina Kernels | All the popcorn flavors you can imagine.

The Gourmet Shop | Anything + everything from this local Five Points store will be a perfect unique stocking stuffer for foodies or hostess of the mostess.

COLA merch on Six & Main’s online shop | A cool way to support COLAtoday

An annual pass | Gift the adventurer in your life year-round access to their favorite local park.

If you’re still looking for ideas, attend local markets like Soda City or NOMA Warehouse. You’ll find hundreds of one-of-a-kind gift options.

Did we miss your favorite? Email us with your favorite place to buy local stocking stuffers.

