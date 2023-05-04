Make Your Move: Chess Clubs in Columbia, SC

Whether you’re looking to learn or training to be the next Bobby Fischer, the Columbia Chess Club has become a hub for chess enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of clubs with ample opportunities for players of all levels to engage in the classic game.
From libraries and coffee shops to dedicated gaming centers, there’s a chess club for everyone.
Here’s a roundup of the top five clubs in the city, complete with meeting times + locations:
- Play Freely Chess Club | Mondays at 6 p.m. | Richland County Library, 2916 Broad River Rd. | Alll skill levels are welcome to watch, play, and learn at this gathering. Enjoy the quiet and comfortable atmosphere while refining your strategy.
- Starbucks Chess Club | Tuesdays at 2 p.m. | Starbucks, 2807 Rosewood Dr. | Looking for a casual setting to play chess and meet new people? Drop by the Starbucks on Rosewood Drive to test your skills.
- Firefly Games Chess Club | Thursdays at 5-9 p.m. | Firefly Games, 536c St. Andrews Rd. | Pay $5 for tournament play or play casually and learn for free. Next week, Grandmaster Bryan Smith will be performing a clock Simul for the Columbia Chess Club.
- Think Move Chess Academy | Fridays from 5-7 p.m. | Behind 1st Church of the Nazarene, 901 St. Andrews Rd. | Serious about improving your chess skills? The Think Move Chess Academy offers a focused and supportive environment for players of all ages. Learn from experienced coaches and enhance your game.
- Dire Wolf Games Chess Club | Sundays at 10 a.m. | Barnyard Flea Market, R-12, 4414 Augusta Rd. | If you’re looking to learn or seeking opponents, check out the Dire Wolf Games Chess Club at the Barnyard Flea Market for a Sunday morning session.
Now, you’re on the clock.