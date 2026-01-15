Mardi Gras Columbia brings 19 local bands to City Roots

The 16th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Festival features 19 local bands across three stages, plus a parade, food vendors, and craft beer.

January 15, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Admiral Radio Mardi Gras Large.png

Admiral Radio perform at the 2025 Mardi Gras festival at City Grits. | Photo by COLAtoday

Cola’s biggest Mardi Gras celebration is back — and bigger than ever — bringing a full day of live music, food, and fun to City Roots on Saturday, Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day), from 12 to 7 p.m.

The 16th annual Mardi Gras Columbia festival, hosted by Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya, will feature a record-setting 19 local bands performing across three stages, marking the largest lineup in the event’s history. E.Z. Shakes, 48 Fables, and Dylan Hayes Band will headline the bill.

Mardi Gras 2023-5124.jpg

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes through the Rosewood neighborhood. | Photo by COLAtoday

Before the festival kicks off, a free Mardi Gras parade will roll through Rosewood at 11 a.m. Community members are invited to walk, bike, ride golf carts, or bring leashed dogs. Parade lineup begins at 10 a.m. along Jim Hamilton Blvd., across from City Roots, and ends at the festival gates at noon.

Beyond the music, expect local food trucks, craft and artisan vendors, kids’ activities, and beer and wine for purchase from Abita Brewing Company and BevSouth. Tickets are available at the gate and online, with free admission for kids 12 and under.

The festival honors late founder Tom Hall and raises money for local charities benefiting animals, children, and women.

Plan your day

Ya Ya Stage (Street Stage):
12:00 p.m. — Kimber
12:55 p.m. — Rich and the Twins
1:50 p.m. — She Might Get Loud
2:45 p.m. — Admiral Radio
3:40 p.m. — The Accused
4:35 p.m. — The Runout
5:30 p.m. — E.Z. Shakes

Tom Hall Stage (Back Porch Stage):
12:30 p.m. — Capital City Playboys
1:30 p.m. — The Podunk Ramblers
2:30 p.m. — The Plowboys
3:30 p.m. — Buck Stinson
4:30 p.m. — Mustache Brothers
5:30 p.m. — 48 Fables

Barn Stage:
12 p.m. — Jelly Roll & Delicious Dish
1 p.m. — Stillhouse
2 p.m. — Whiskey Tango Revue
3 p.m. — Gentle Jack
4 p.m. — This Machine
5 p.m. — Dylan Hayes Band

