Memorial Day in Soda City 🎆

Happy Memorial Day, Columbia. Lest we forget while we’re lounging in the pool with a beer in-hand, the reason for today’s holiday is to remember + honor U.S. military veterans who died while serving their country.

Want to impress your neighbors while you’re on the grill tonight? Here are some cool facts about Memorial Day: 🇺🇲

–Memorial Day used to be called “Decoration Day,” back when it was established post-Civil War.

–The date of Memorial Day was moved from its specific, traditional date of May 30 to the last Monday in May when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1968. Basically to create three-day weekends. Thank you.

–Memorial Day became an official U.S. federal holiday in 1971.

And if you’re looking for ways to celebrate today, here’s what’s going on in Cola: 🎆

–The Columbia Fireflies are playing rivals the Greenville Drive – and honoring veterans by giving away military-themed cards. The game starts at 12:05 p.m. Get tickets.

–The other fireflies are at Congaree National Park. Go see them tonight.

–Memorial Park in the Vista is always open. Go see monuments to soldiers from the USS Columbia warship during WWII, the China-Burma-India Theater Veterans of WWII, S.C. casualties of Pearl Harbor, and S.C. Vietnam War Veterans.

Memorial Park | Photo by @gummiebears_

–See historic artifacts at the South Carolina State Museum, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today.

–EdVenture is hosting Military Appreciation Day activities for kids. Get in free with military I.D., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

–Cola’s public pools are open today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. We love how blue Maxcy Gregg pool is.

–Lanier Sailing Academy on Lake Murray is holding 2-hour sailing trips all day for $35. Take the helm.

–The rivers never close. (Well, unless pollution.) Tubing guide here.

How are you celebrating today? Let us know what you’re up to by using #COLAtoday on your posts.

Enjoy your day, Columbia. And thanks to all who have served our country so we *can* enjoy this day.

–Chloe

