Midlands Connect Project update

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced the opening of the new Columbia Avenue overpass and ramps at Exit 91 on Interstate 26. With the revamped configuration, Columbia Avenue’s new alignment will serve as the sole crossway over I-26 in the area.

While the old Columbia Avenue overpass bridge heads for demolition, businesses located on the road will remain accessible. Ramps illustrated in orange on the above project layout will be opened in subsequent phases.

This development forms part of the Midlands Connection Project to widen and replace seven overpasses in the 16-mile segment of the I-26, from Exit 85 in Little Mountain to Exit 101 in Irmo.

The Midlands Connection Project will boost capacity and reduce congestion in much-needed areas. They don’t call it “malfunction junction” for nothing.