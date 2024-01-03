Millrace Massacre and Iceman Challenge on the Saluda River

About 53 degrees —that’s the water temperature of the Saluda River in January. On Saturday at the Saluda Riverwalk on Candi Lane, hundreds of onlookers will gather to watch courageous kayakers and canoeists shoot the Class III and IV rapids for the Iceman Championship stump .

Here’s a breakdown of the free-to-attend 24th annual Millrace Massacre and Iceman Challenge events.

Straight Shooter

This beginner-friendly race kicks off the day, offering a more accessible challenge for novice paddlers. Competitors start and finish at predetermined points, navigating the “Straight Shooter” line through Millrace without a set course, making it ideal for participants of all abilities.

Millrace Massacre

The event’s namesake, the Millrace Massacre, is a timed trial for intermediate and advanced paddlers. This race demands precision and control, as competitors in kayaks or canoes (no longer than nine feet) must follow a specific course through the Millrace rapids, catching eddies along the way. Any deviation results in time penalties, adding to the challenge. This race features separate men’s and women’s classes, with cash prizes for the winners.

The course map shows kayakers route to the Riverbanks bridge and back. | Photo by Millrace Massacre

Iceman Championships

The Iceman Championships is a grueling endurance race that combines kayaking, running, and swimming. Open to all skill levels, competitors can choose any man-powered craft for this mass-start event.

The course includes navigating through Millrace and Pop-up Hole, a long flatwater stretch to the Zoo bridge and back, and a final leg where participants must carry their boats back to the top of Millrace, and then swim to the finish line with their gear. Covering approximately 1.5 miles, this race is a true test of stamina and resilience.

How to watch

Many spectators gather on the riverbanks and on the rocks to get an up-close look at the rapids, but feel free to bring a chair and a picnic basket to enjoy your day on the Three Rivers Greenway. The Candi Lane location has two parking lots, street parking, and bathrooms for attendees. Pro tip: parking fills up fast.

Held every year on the first weekend in January, these events draw spectators and adventure seekers from across the Southeast to the heart of Columbia.