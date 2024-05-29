Find where to get more steps in around Columbia

Whether you’re an experienced runner or just looking to get more steps in around Columbia, here are some upcoming road races + several other local walking locations to keep you active this summer.
Road races
- Born in the USA four miler | Thursday, July 4 | $15-$45 | Run four miles on the Fourth of July. For fun, come ready to race in red, white, and blue — there will be a $100 prize for the best dressed.
- 803 Day 5K | Saturday, Aug. 3 | $30-$55 | Run on a day that celebrates our local area code.
- Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk | Friday, Sept. 13 | $10-$35 | Created after 9/11, this annual run + walk supports the nation’s first responders, military heroes, and their families.
- Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon + 5K | Saturday, Oct. 12 | $10-$60 | The Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon + 5K has a goal to raise $500,000 this year for Prisma Health’s Breast Center.
- Lexington’s Run Hard Half Marathon | Saturday, Nov. 9 | $25-$45 | Choose between running a 5K, a 10K, or a half marathon.
Other ways to get steps in
Did you know Segra Park’s concourse is a 0.3-mile walking/running loop and is open to the public daily from 7 a.m. until dark unless there are ticketed events? If you’re close to the ballpark, go get some steps in on your lunch break.
Book a local tour and learn as you gain knowledge of our city’s historic districts.
Enjoy 12.5 miles of trails through Columbia, West Columbia, and Cayce, thanks to the Three Rivers Greenway.
Use USC’s interactive campus map to plan your stroll through campus. We recommend walking through the historic Horseshoe if you’re looking for a shadier stroll.
Is it just too hot to walk outside? Take a look at our local gym guide and choose which workout route you want to take.