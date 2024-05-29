Find where to get more steps in around Columbia

Whether you’re an experienced runner or just looking to get more steps in around Columbia, here are some upcoming road races + several other local walking locations to keep you active this summer.

Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 5K + 10K | Photo courtesy Palmetto Health Foundation

Road races

Picnic or walk under the historic live oaks on the Horseshoe. | Photo via COLAtoday team

Other ways to get steps in

Did you know Segra Park’s concourse is a 0.3-mile walking/running loop and is open to the public daily from 7 a.m. until dark unless there are ticketed events? If you’re close to the ballpark, go get some steps in on your lunch break.

Book a local tour and learn as you gain knowledge of our city’s historic districts.

Enjoy 12.5 miles of trails through Columbia, West Columbia, and Cayce, thanks to the Three Rivers Greenway.

Use USC’s interactive campus map to plan your stroll through campus. We recommend walking through the historic Horseshoe if you’re looking for a shadier stroll.

Is it just too hot to walk outside? Take a look at our local gym guide and choose which workout route you want to take.