How to celebrate baseball with Copa de la Diversión

Minor League Baseball fans know that baseball season means it’s time for Copa de la Diversión (or “Fun Cup”) — a season-long event series designed to “connect teams with their local US Hispanic communities.”

For special games and events, the Fireflies transform into the Chicarrones — so named for the delicious pork dish.

Copa de la Diversión began in 2017 with four teams in Charlotte, Durham, Visalia, and Las Vegas. The next year, it expanded to 33 teams and added a little competition. The 2018 winner? The attendance-record-breaking Mariachis de Nuevo México in Albuquerque.

This year, 90 MiLB teams will compete to be crowned campeón based on ballpark experience, community engagement, and philanthropic impact.

Help the Chicarrones win by attending events and cheering them on. Just be sure you’re representing your team in style.

