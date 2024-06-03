Get started with Richland Library’s Summer Learning Challenge

Don’t check out this summer — check into Richland Library’s Summer Learning Challenge. From now until Friday, Aug. 10, children, teens, and adults are invited to dive into a world of fun and learning. This initiative not only combats the “summer slide” but also offers an exciting chance to explore the library’s many resources.

Participants can engage in activities like joining a book club or watching movies through Kanopy.

How to get started

Pick up a tracking record at your local Richland Library location or download one from its website to print.

Complete your tracking sheet by participating in activities.

Prizes

Free admission to the Columbia Museum of Art

Tickets to Columbia Fireflies games

Items from the Friends and Foundation Book Sale

BOGO Kiddie SnoBalls from Pelican’s SnoBalls

and more

Several library locations will offer free meals to children and teens 18 and under through Friday, Aug. 2. The Summer Break Cafés provide meals Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Edgewood, North Main, and St. Andrews locations while supplies last.

Three tips to get started:

Check out a book on gardening and start planting.



Start by borrowing a book, and once you’ve learned the basics, you can rent your gardening equipment Seed Library

Dive into the vinyl collection.

Dust off that record player, Richland Library relaunched its Vinyl Collection Hoopla

View a piece of public art