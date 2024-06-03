Get started with Richland Library’s Summer Learning Challenge

Don’t check out this summer — check into Richland Library’s Summer Learning Challenge. From now until Friday, Aug. 10, children, teens, and adults are invited to dive into a world of fun and learning. This initiative not only combats the “summer slide” but also offers an exciting chance to explore the library’s many resources.
Participants can engage in activities like joining a book club or watching movies through Kanopy.
How to get started
- Pick up a tracking record at your local Richland Library location or download one from its website to print.
- Complete your tracking sheet by participating in activities.
Prizes
- Free admission to the Columbia Museum of Art
- Tickets to Columbia Fireflies games
- Items from the Friends and Foundation Book Sale
- BOGO Kiddie SnoBalls from Pelican’s SnoBalls
- and more
Several library locations will offer free meals to children and teens 18 and under through Friday, Aug. 2. The Summer Break Cafés provide meals Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Edgewood, North Main, and St. Andrews locations while supplies last.
Three tips to get started:
Check out a book on gardening and start planting.
- Start by borrowing a book, and once you’ve learned the basics, you can rent your gardening equipment from the Library of Things and choose your favorite seeds from the Seed Library.
Dive into the vinyl collection.
- Dust off that record player, Richland Library relaunched its Vinyl Collection in October, 2022 with more than 150 albums ranging from classic rock, pop, and rap to local favorites. If wax isn’t your thing, you can stream your favorite songs on Hoopla.
View a piece of public art
- Did you know that 1% of the construction budget for each library location goes toward public art? From Michael Hagen’s 3-D Wild Things at the Main location to Jarod Charzewski’s “Water Tower Pavilion” outside of Blythewood, there’s art to enjoy at each location.