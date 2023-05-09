SUBSCRIBE
One musical, 65 actors, 24 hours

Town Theatre
Town Theatre is known for its musicals (like “The Music Man,” seen above) — now they’ll create one in just 24 hours.

On June 9, Town Theatre will announce its upcoming musical. Opening night? The very next day.

The theatre’s 24-Hour Musical is exactly what it sounds like: a show that will be announced and rehearsed, then performed in front of a live audience 24 hours later.

The goal is to bring people together while throwing down the gauntlet for an incredible musical theatre challenge, all while benefiting our community. (All proceeds will be donated to a local charity that will be announced in advance of the show.)*

