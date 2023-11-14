Historic relics found in Congaree River cleanup

Recently, we shared about the early completion of Dominion Energy’s cleanup operation in the Congaree River. Now we know about the numerous Civil War relics and other historical artifacts they discovered hidden underwater. This extensive project, aimed at removing toxic tar deposits, revealed:



A rare Confederate saber

Cannonballs, varying in size

Musket ammunition

Native American ceramics

Historical bottles and horse hooves

The excavation is part of an initiative to improve river access and urban connectivity downtown. The recovered items will undergo preservation and are destined for display at the State Museum, offering a glimpse into SC’s historical heritage.