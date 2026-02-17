Fireflies launch Battle at BullStreet plaza party

The rivalry energy is starting early at BullStreet this year.

The Columbia Fireflies are bringing back the Battle at BullStreet pre-game plaza party ahead of the 3 p.m. SC vs. Clemson baseball game at Segra Park on Saturday, Feb. 28. Starting at 12 p.m., the plaza at Boyce and Freed streets in front of the stadium will feature live music, drinks, and food trucks, so you can do all of your pre-game tailgating at the park.

Save room for a lobster roll — Cousins Maine Lobster Truck, the brand that broke out on Shark Tank, will make its Cola debut with buttery rolls, lobster tots, and New England Chowder. If crustaceans aren’t your thing, there’ll be brats, hot dogs, and brews for sale. DJ Roy Neptune will keep the energy up while fans eat, have some friendly competition in cornhole and bucketball, and enjoy face painting and balloon artists for the kids.