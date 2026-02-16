USC exhibit marks America’s 250th

Columbia is home to handwritten Revolutionary War documents and this year they’re on display.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, USC Libraries is celebrating with “Echoes of Independence: 250 Years of Revolution and Memorialization,” a yearlong exhibit inside Hollings Library at Thomas Cooper Library.

On display are Brig. Gen. Francis Marion’s handwritten muster roll, colonial-era maps and letters, and some of the nation’s earliest published histories. K–12 students from around the state will visit on field trips this year, and the public is invited to experience the exhibit the same way.

The exhibit is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 2027, offering a timely way to learn more about the nation’s 250th anniversary and South Carolina’s role in it.