Register for these spring sports for youth and adults

With warmer weather on the horizon, you may be thinking about signing your kid up for spring sports or getting back on the field yourself. The Midlands has a wide range of leagues for both youth and adults and if you’re looking to join a team this spring, registration deadlines are approaching.

Check out these leagues to find a team sport near you.

Columbia Parks and Recreation

From youth baseball and lacrosse, to chair volleyball for seniors, and kickball for adults, Columbia Parks and Rec offers a wide variety of activities available with registration still open. Some of the leagues begin in March, so don’t wait to get signed up.

Everplay Social

From kickball + softball to volleyball, bowling, and cornhole, Everplay Sports and Social Club offers an array of sports to choose from. Registration for spring leagues closes on Wednesday, Feb. 21, so pull the old squad together for a run at a rec league championship.

Bonus: Don’t have time to participate in a full league? Drop your name in the hat for the 7th Annual Masters of Putt Putt tournament at Frankie’s Fun Park by Thursday, March 21. Make sure to plan your outfit, the best dressed team will win Everplay swag.

Richland County Recreation Commission

RCRC offers youth sports leagues for kids ages 10 and lounger like Shinkickers (soccer), tee-ball, and flag football.

Registration is open for adult sports like the basketball leagues, pickleball, and women’s kickball.

Lexington County Registration and Aging Commission