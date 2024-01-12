Piecewise Coffee Co. expands and is taking over a Devine Street location

We understand if your tears pour over — Blūm Coffee shared on its Instagram stories that it is bidding adieu to its Devine Street location but keeping its Charleston location open. Fret not coffee lovers, another local favorite, Piecewise Coffee Co., is steeping in.

The Cayce-based coffee haven, located at 2001 State St., will be opening its second location in the Devine District, brewing new coffee into 2824 Devine St., adding 1,710 sqft to its coffee footprint in Cola.

Piecewise plans to give the space a makeover, adopting its classic blue hues and is set to reopen on Monday, Jan. 22. To celebrate the second opening, a block party or grand opening is on the horizon in February.

The renovations aren’t limited to the new Devine District locale. Piecewise recently underwent renovations in its Cayce location, particularly in the “Mail Room,” an adjacent space to the main coffee shop.

Renovations happening in the Mail Room next door to the coffee shop. | Photo by COLAtoday team

The enhancements include an expanded seating capacity and a strategic wall removal for added natural light. With both the coffee shop + Mail Room space, the coffee shop now has ~2,700 sqft of storage, serving, and seating capacity in Cayce.

Brothers and co-owners, Jacob + Zach Kirby expressed excitement about the expansion.

“People have been asking us to move closer to the Forest Acres area for a while. We were looking for ways to expand but thought — why do we have to start from scratch?” Jacob said.

Zach spoke to local sentiment by saying, “The opportunity with Blūm is a way local coffee shops are working together to keep local businesses here and growing.”

In a nod to supporting local businesses, Piecewise will continue to source its bagels and bread from JJ’s Place in West Columbia, extending the partnership to both their Cayce and new Devine District locations.