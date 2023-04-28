Plan ahead for these May events in Columbia, SC

Happy May, Cola. Here are four fun events to keep on your radar over the coming weeks.

Rosewood Crawfish Festival | Saturday, May. 6 | 11 a.m.-7 p.m. | SC State Fair Grounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia | $10-$15 | Enjoy live music, family fun, Rosewood artisans, and 10,000 pounds of fresh Louisiana crawfish at this annual festival.

Art Blossoms at the Columbia Museum of Art | Thursday, May. 11 | Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St, Columbia | Prices vary | Registration is open for the weekend events.

Drink Pink Rosé Festival | Sunday, May 15 | 12:00-4:00 p.m. | Hampton Preston Mansion and Gardens, 1615 Blanding St. | $75 | Rosé all day at the Southeast’s largest Rosé Festival.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown | Friday, May. 19 | 6:45 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St, Columbia | $23-$113 | Watch these athletes fly from the top ropes.

