Play “Would You Rather” with us, Columbia

When was the last time you played a game of “Would You Rather,” Cola?

In case you’ve never played, here’s a quick rundown:

Step 1 — A question is posed that pitches two options. Example: “Would you rather live in Columbia, South Carolina, or any other city in the world?”

Step 2 — You decide what you’d rather do. No surprise here; we’re saying the 803.

Now that you’re a “Would You Rather” expert, let’s tap into our inner middle schoolers and play this nostalgic game featuring some of the Soda City’s most iconic landmarks, qualities + foods.

Don’t worry, we won’t ask you anything gruesome or anxiety provoking (that’s not really our style).

Whether it’s choosing between spending time with Coach Shane Beamer or Darius Rucker, or deciding if you’d rather have a lifetime supply of Columbia Craft or Zesto’s fried chicken, we want to know what you’d rather do.

Question one

Would you rather spend two hours playing tourist in your own city with Coach Shane Beamer OR go behind the scenes of Riverfront Revival asking Darius Rucker anything you want about the show?



I want to play tourist with Shane Beamer.

I want to ask Darius if I can play on stage.

Question two

Would you rather have the endurance to run any of Columbia’s riverwalks OR the speed to walk from the Vista to the Main Street district in two minutes or less?



Give me endurance.

Give me speed.

Question three

Would you rather sit in William’s Brice at 12 p.m. in late fall OR catch a baseball game at Founders Park at 4 p.m. in late spring?



Hold on, let me go grab my Sandstorm towel + heavy jacket.

I can’t wait to sip a lemonade + watch the sunset in shorts.

Question four

Would you rather have unlimited fried chicken from Zesto OR beer from Columbia Craft?



I can taste the chicken now.

Beer me, please.

Question five

Would you rather never have to pay for parking again OR never have to look more than 2 min. for parking again?



I’ll save a buck.

Oh, take my money. I hate looking for parking downtown.

Question six

Would you rather live in a historic house in Columbia OR a quiet subdivision in West Columbia?



Historic house in Cola — I live for the arched brick doorways.

Quiet subdivision in West Columbia — I like being close to downtown but over the river.

Question seven

Would you rather be able to bring back The Whig OR Yesterday’s Restaurant & Tavern?



Bring back Main Street’s dive bar.

I miss that cowboy in the bathtub, oh — and the food at Yesterday’s.

Question eight

Would you rather experience Columbia 100 years ago OR 100 years in the future?



Take me back.

Show me the future.

Record your answers here. Thanks for playing, Cola. Is there a “Would You Rather” question about the city that you’d like to see answered? Send it our way and we might just pose it to your fellow readers.