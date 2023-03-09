SUBSCRIBE
Prisma Health On Call: Ask the experts your men’s health questions 🙋‍♂️

What men’s health questions do you have for Prisma Health specialists?

A recent study showed that more than 40% of men go to the doctor only when they think they have a serious medical condition — and more than half of the men surveyed said their health isn’t something they talk about. Here’s the thing: This isn’t just a one-time observation. Studies routinely show that men don’t always make their health a top priority.

That’s why in this month’s installment of Prisma Health On Call we’re connecting readers with Prisma Health physicians who are here, on call, and ready to answer your men’s health questions. Think:

❓ What preventive screenings do men need (and why are they important)?
❓ How can you prevent common sports injuries?
❓ How much stress is too much stress?
❓ What else can men do to protect their health?

Hint: Fellas, here’s your (anonymous) opportunity to be proactive about your health.

Submit your questions and we’ll share the physicians’ answers in a few weeks.*

