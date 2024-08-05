Be the Broker: What should move into the former Henry’s?

Good morning, Cola — ready to help shape Soda City?

A vacant restaurant is for sale via Trinity Partners at the corner of Frink Street and State Street in Cayce, and we want to know what you think should move in.

You may recognize this building as the former home of Henry’s Restaurant & Bar, which closed earlier this year (don’t worry — it’s still open at two other locations).

The amenities

The property is turnkey. Read: All fixtures, furniture, and electronics are included, so your favorite eatery or an exciting new concept could move right in. Plus, there’s a bar, ample parking, and a spacious outdoor patio.

The details

Address: 2108 State St., Cayce (right down the road from Piecewise Coffee Co.)

Lot size: 0.51 acre

Restaurant space: 5,000 sqft

Flex/warehouse space: 2,000 sqft

Be the broker and weigh in on what you’d like to see in the restaurant building.

See inside the property