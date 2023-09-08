Check out this luxury riverfront residence

Looking to reside riverside? Enter: 4 West Apartment Homes, the newest addition to the award-winning Brookland Community in the heart of West Columbia (127 State St.).
The residences offer one- and two-bedroom light-filled floorplans (think: floor-to-ceiling windows) with features including:
- Yale Smart Locks
- 8’ stained wood entry doors
- Slate appliances
- Custom built-in desks
- Expansive balconies perfect for enjoying city, river, and sunset views
Residents also enjoy amenities like:
- Resort-style saltwater pool
- Private storage and garage parking
- Rooftop terrace with dynamic skyline views
- Fitness center with a yoga and weight room
- A picturesque plaza featuring the Brookland mural
- West steps (think: amphitheater seating with views of the city)
- And more
Ready for riverfront living? Apply for immediate move-in and to take advantage of Grand Opening offerings.