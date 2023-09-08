Check out this luxury riverfront residence

Looking to reside riverside? Enter: 4 West Apartment Homes, the newest addition to the award-winning Brookland Community in the heart of West Columbia (127 State St.).

The residences offer one- and two-bedroom light-filled floorplans (think: floor-to-ceiling windows) with features including:



Yale Smart Locks

8’ stained wood entry doors

Slate appliances

Custom built-in desks

Expansive balconies perfect for enjoying city, river, and sunset views

Residents also enjoy amenities like:

Resort-style saltwater pool

Private storage and garage parking

Rooftop terrace with dynamic skyline views

Fitness center with a yoga and weight room

A picturesque plaza featuring the Brookland mural

plaza featuring the Brookland mural West steps (think: amphitheater seating with views of the city)

And more

Ready for riverfront living? Apply for immediate move-in and to take advantage of Grand Opening offerings.

Take a look inside