Real Estate

Check out this luxury riverfront residence

Are you ready for riverfront living? Enter: 4 West Apartment Homes

September 8, 2023 
Michaela Leung
Apartment interior

4 West features breathtaking views of Columbia’s skyline and riverfront.

Photo provided by 4 West

Looking to reside riverside? Enter: 4 West Apartment Homes, the newest addition to the award-winning Brookland Community in the heart of West Columbia (127 State St.).

The residences offer one- and two-bedroom light-filled floorplans (think: floor-to-ceiling windows) with features including:

  • Yale Smart Locks
  • 8’ stained wood entry doors
  • Slate appliances
  • Custom built-in desks
  • Expansive balconies perfect for enjoying city, river, and sunset views

Residents also enjoy amenities like:

  • Resort-style saltwater pool
  • Private storage and garage parking
  • Rooftop terrace with dynamic skyline views
  • Fitness center with a yoga and weight room
  • A picturesque plaza featuring the Brookland mural
  • West steps (think: amphitheater seating with views of the city)
  • And more

Ready for riverfront living? Apply for immediate move-in and to take advantage of Grand Opening offerings.

Take a look inside

