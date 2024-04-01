Perfect pairing: Riverside living meets prime location in this luxury community

Let’s be real: Life gets busy sometimes, and if we’re apartment hunting, we need a place that checks all the boxes — amenities, convenient location… you name it.

Enter: Brookland and 4 West — your destination for riverside living near downtown Columbia. Situated directly across from the Riverwalk, both communities offer stunning river + city views amid a vibrant cultural scene.

Brookland offers modern elegance alongside upscale amenities, while 4 West redefines urban living, featuring sleek designer touches and spacious floor plans.

Residents of both communities enjoy easy access to a variety of shopping and dining options, as well as amenities, like:



Resort-style salt water pool

State-of-the-art fitness center and a yoga studio

Rooftop terrace with skyline views

Controlled-access building, parking, and elevator

And more

