Sponsored Content
Real Estate

Perfect pairing: Riverside living meets prime location in this luxury community

Brookland and 4 West offer one- and two-bedroom apartment homes.

April 1, 2024 • 
Germaine FooEstates Management Company
Sponsored by
Estates Management Company.jpeg

Conveniently located near Downtown Columbia and rich with amenities, these luxury apartments offer the best of both worlds.

Photo provided by Kickstand Studio

Let’s be real: Life gets busy sometimes, and if we’re apartment hunting, we need a place that checks all the boxes — amenities, convenient location… you name it.

Enter: Brookland and 4 West — your destination for riverside living near downtown Columbia. Situated directly across from the Riverwalk, both communities offer stunning river + city views amid a vibrant cultural scene.

Brookland offers modern elegance alongside upscale amenities, while 4 West redefines urban living, featuring sleek designer touches and spacious floor plans.

Residents of both communities enjoy easy access to a variety of shopping and dining options, as well as amenities, like:

  • Resort-style salt water pool
  • State-of-the-art fitness center and a yoga studio
  • Rooftop terrace with skyline views
  • Controlled-access building, parking, and elevator
  • And more

See floor plans + take a tour

More from COLAtoday
Two StretchLab Flexologists during an assisted stretch session.
Wellness
How consistent stretching can improve your well-being
March 29, 2024
 · 
StretchLab
Icon on Taylor.jpeg
Sponsored
Try This: Give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh at Icon on Taylor
Sponsored by
Three volunteers kneel as they loosen the soil in a plant bed, preparing it for planting.
Sponsored
It’s United Way’s Volunteer Week — here’s how you can help
Sponsored by
Three framed works of art showcasing variations of a photographic image featuring a girl wearing a coat and holding a stuffed animal, her face obscured
Sponsored
Try This: Two moving exhibitions exploring history and identity at the CMA
Sponsored by