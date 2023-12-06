Senior living in Columbia, SC

You asked, we’re answering. A handful of you retirees requested a roundup of retirement communities in the area (read: not assisted living, but independent living communities), so we’re here with a roundup.

Before we dive in, remember — as you explore your senior living options here in COLA, you’ll find a variety of communities that cater to different needs and preferences, so (as with any place you’re looking to call home) make sure you weigh the pros + cons and make your list of must-haves versus nice-to-haves.

Still Hopes is the only Episcopal-sponsored, non-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community in the greater Columbia area.

Located two minutes from downtown, the life plan community is comprised of both apartments and free-standing cottages nestled on 44 wooded acres.

Residents have numerous opportunities to remain active — both physically and mentally — with art classes, musical programs, and hobby groups.

Community services include a wellness center (think: indoor pool and fitness/aquatic classes), a rehab facility, and home and respite care.

Whether you’re retired or looking for a maintenance-free housing option, Inspire Sandhill offers in-home features + community amenities designed with 55 and over active adults in mind.

The property features an outdoor putting green space, creative art center, on-site fitness center with a trainer, swimming pool, and an on-site salon and barber shop. Residents can even take advantage of concierge services (we’ll take a 5 p.m. res at Ratio, please).

Chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops

Oversized closets and balconies

In-unit washer and dryers

View floor plans for the one-and two-bedroom apartments or check current availability.

Located in the quickly-developing BullStreet District, Merrill Gardens at Columbia sits minutes away from the Capitol and the University of South Carolina, and within walking distance to Segra Park, REI, Starbucks, Iron Hill Brewery, Publico at BullStreet, and more.

Single or married Soda Citizens 55+ can take their pick of private apartments and keep their independent lifestyle without the worry of everyday tasks like cooking, cleaning, and yard work.

