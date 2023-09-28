SUBSCRIBE
Take a look at this newly-designed community in a prime location

700 Woodrow offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes.

September 28, 2023 
700 Woodrow
The front of 700 Woodrow.

This newly-designed community features a newly-designed clubroom, controlled access building, unique entertaining amenities, and more.

Photo by Forrest Clonts

Table of Contents
Gallery:

Looking to live in luxury with some of Cola’s best boutiques, restaurants, and more right outside your door? Enter: 700 Woodrow, located in historic Shandon, one of Columbia’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

The newly-designed apartment homes offer one- and two-bedroom floorplans that feature:

  • Under cabinet lighting
  • Luxury plank flooring throughout
  • Tile backsplash
  • Granite countertops
  • Terraces with treetop sunset and sunrise views
  • And more

Plus, community amenities like:

  • A complimentary Starbucks coffee bar
  • Work-from-home space
  • A lush courtyard with a fire pit, loungers, and grill
  • And more

Bonus: Live in close proximity to local businesses on Devine Street, including new and noteworthy spots like Sully’s Steamers, boutiques like Slate on Devine, and more.

Learn more + schedule a tour

