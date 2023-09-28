Take a look at this newly-designed community in a prime location

Table of Contents
Looking to live in luxury with some of Cola’s best boutiques, restaurants, and more right outside your door? Enter: 700 Woodrow, located in historic Shandon, one of Columbia’s most sought-after neighborhoods.
The newly-designed apartment homes offer one- and two-bedroom floorplans that feature:
- Under cabinet lighting
- Luxury plank flooring throughout
- Tile backsplash
- Granite countertops
- Terraces with treetop sunset and sunrise views
- And more
Plus, community amenities like:
- A complimentary Starbucks coffee bar
- Work-from-home space
- A lush courtyard with a fire pit, loungers, and grill
- And more
Bonus: Live in close proximity to local businesses on Devine Street, including new and noteworthy spots like Sully’s Steamers, boutiques like Slate on Devine, and more.