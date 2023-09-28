Take a look at this newly-designed community in a prime location

Looking to live in luxury with some of Cola’s best boutiques, restaurants, and more right outside your door? Enter: 700 Woodrow, located in historic Shandon, one of Columbia’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

The newly-designed apartment homes offer one- and two-bedroom floorplans that feature:



Under cabinet lighting

Luxury plank flooring throughout

Tile backsplash

Granite countertops

Terraces with treetop sunset and sunrise views

And more

Plus, community amenities like:

A complimentary Starbucks coffee bar

Work-from-home space

A lush courtyard with a fire pit, loungers, and grill

And more

Bonus: Live in close proximity to local businesses on Devine Street, including new and noteworthy spots like Sully’s Steamers, boutiques like Slate on Devine, and more.

Gallery:

Learn more + schedule a tour