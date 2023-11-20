Townhomes for sale around Columbia

Townhouses are rising as a popular choice for people who favor low-maintenance living and walkable communities over traditional, larger homes and lots. This shift reflects a growing demand for practical and engaging urban lifestyles, appealing to all ages of buyers seeking affordability and convenience.

Recently, we’ve heard of a few new townhome developments coming soon, but today we’re taking a look at five townhouses currently on the market.

222 Gum Swamp Trl., West Columbia



3 beds, 3 baths, 1,432 sqft

$217,000

Constructed in 2021, this home offers versatile living space and additional rooms tailored to your needs. It’s also within walking distance to several dining and grocery options.

321 Pine Cliff Ct., Columbia



4 beds, 4 baths, 2,316 sqft

$295,000

This spacious townhome boasts a living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen, a primary suite, and ample storage, complemented by community amenities like a pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse.

3501 Lyles St., Columbia



3 beds 2 bahs 2,897 sqft

$424,950

The Homes at McCants, a 1931 elementary school transformed into a historical townhome by Garvin Design Group, offers a unique blend of preserved heritage and modern living, complete with a patio, bonus room, and low property taxes.

These townhomes are convenient to schools and businesses on Forest Drive. | Photo by Coldwell Banker

1510 Brentwood Dr. #C, Columbia



3 beds, 4 baths, 2,327 sqft

$541,500

Nestled in Forest Acres, this new three-level townhome offers an open floor plan, hardwood floors, a large kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances, 10-ft ceilings, and a primary suite with double walk-in closets and a private bath. It’s elevator-ready and close to shopping, dining, and top schools.

TownPark at BullStreet has you within walking distance of Segra Park and the State House. | Photo by Coldwell Banker

2016 Tally St., Columbia



4 beds, 4 baths, 2,524 sqft

$689,500

Modern living and historical charm at TownPark at BullStreet, this new townhouse development is in the developing BullStreet District. These all-brick townhomes align with the district’s century-old architecture, offering a unique, low-maintenance lifestyle within walking distance of Columbia’s downtown districts.