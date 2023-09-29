Reba McEntire corn mazes in South Carolina

In celebration of her upcoming book “Not That Fancy,” Reba McEntire has teamed up with The MAiZE Inc. to create 40 Reba-themed corn mazes nationwide, with three located in SC.

In addition to the fall fun, visitors have a chance to win a trip to Nashville for the “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends,” scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 5. Plus, one lucky guest from each farm will receive an autographed copy of Reba’s book, set to release on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Experience the fun at one of these SC Reba Mazes:

Denver Downs Farm,1515 Denver Rd., Anderson, SC | $24.95 | Located two hours from Columbia, choose a time slot and be sure to purchase your ticket in advance.

McArthur Farms,1708 Hwy. 38 South, Bennettsville | $16.99 | Located an hour and a half from Columbia, visit the 12-acre corn maze and enjoy the wagon rides and the s’mores bonfire.

Stewart Farms, 6600 Hwy. 92, Enoree | $8 | Located 30 minutes from Columbia, this corn maze turns into the Big Boo haunted maze at night.