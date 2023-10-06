Participate in Restaurant Week happening around Columbia

Restaurant Week 2023 kicked off last week across Columbia and will run through Sunday, Oct. 15. This is the perfect chance to snag great deals at some local favorites — or soon-to-be favorites.

If you’ve never experienced Restaurant Week before, local restaurants will offer special deals (think — 3 courses for $35, specialized dishes or menus... etc) to encourage people to try new restaurants and eat locally.

Sometimes the hardest part is choosing where your next reservation should be. We’re giving you an idea of how Restaurant Week works below by sharing three local deals we have our appetites set on.

Dragon Room, 803 Gervais St., Columbia

Japanese | Dinner: $39 Special for two



Your dinner will include one banchan, two savory house-made egg rolls served with sweet and sour sauce, a pair of scorched bourbon chicken yakitori skewers, one okonomiyaki (a savory pancake dish with toppings), and one fried rice option.

Pro tip: For a vegetarian option, opt for BBQ Mushroom Yakitori instead of Chicken Yakitori.

City Editor Sam at Gervais and Vine during a previous Restaurant Week. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Gervais and Vine, 620-A Gervais St., Columbia

Tapas | Dinner: Specials starting at $17



Grilled Shrimp that’s enhanced with basil pesto + lardo butter ($17)

Chorizo and Manchego Perogies, featuring Idaho potatoes, manchego, chorizo, and a chive sour cream Dip. ($17)

Smoked pork tenderloin accompanied by potato croquette, beech mushroom cream, and peppadew pepper cream. ($26)

Lamb ragu + ricotta spinach gnocchi infused with fennel, carrots, celery, onion, tomato, and herb parmesan. ($27)

Pro tip: Each dish includes a selected glass of wine by chef + owner Jackson Hinkle.

The Tiramisu Cortado is one of the coffee shop’s most indulgent drinks and features its housemade custard. | Photo by @piecewisecoffee

Piecewise Coffee Co., 2001 State St., Cayce

Coffee | Special: Tiramisu Iced Coffee Special



Who says Restaurant Week can only be reserved for food? Enjoy the Tiramisu Iced Coffee — a double shot of espresso pulled over house-made tiramisu custard.

Pro tip: during Restaurant Week, mention Restaurant Week at the register and enjoy 15% off of one drink.

Set aside some time to browse all of the Midlands’ participating restaurants Psst, you have more than 12 cities and ~60 restaurant options to choose from.