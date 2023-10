Planning a night out this spooky season? Enter: The Main Street Haunted Hop Bar Crawl, happening tonight through Sunday, Oct. 29.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and visit a series of bars, pubs, and restaurants in the Main Street District.

No tricks here: Grab a punch card from the host stand or bar at each venue, and get ten punches for a chance to win a free appetizer from any of the participating restaurants.



