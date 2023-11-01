2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 39 gifts you can buy right now

Searching for the perfect holiday gift? How about these 39 dazzling finds?

We’ve got options for supporting local artists and craftspeople, snagging the buzziest gifts of the season, and delighting everyone on your list this year at any budget. Let’s go-ho-ho.

Graphic by 6AM City

$25 and under

For art aficionados: Columbia print | $20 | Show love for the city with this print that features Riverbank Zoo, Five Points, Andy’s Deli, and more.

For foodies: Apple butter | $9.99 | Adams Apple Co. is a Columbia-based company that offers sweet and savory apple-embracing products — gift someone their all-time best-selling product.

For coffee lovers: Loveland Coffee’s “Soda City” K-cups | $14.50 | This is the perfect blend of smooth mild flavors of Caramel + chocolate with a lemon citric finish.

For anyone: Personalized star ornament | $6.40 | The perfect gift for just about everyone, these handmade clay ornaments come from a five-star shop.

For trivia fans: Trivial Pursuit “Stuff You Should Know” party game | $21.99 | A game to help you build your knowledge of weird, fascinating, and unbelievable trivia.

For your significant other: Personalized song plaque | $9.99 | A light-up plaque you can customize with their favorite song + a photo of you together.

Graphic by 6AM City

$25-$50

For organizers: The Party Plan | $34 | This line of planners goes beyond traditional features and creates a space for women to take care of themselves physically and mentally.

For sippers: Columbia skyline cocktail glasses | $39.99 | Cheers to Columbia with these premium glasses that are laser-etched with the memory of your favorite city.

For art aficionados: “Crazy About Cocky” print | $35 | Go “Crazy About Cocky” with this colorful print.

For him: The Man Plan 2024 | $49 | For the organizer in your life, this weekly planner is tailored for any man on a journey to become more organized and take charge of life’s twists and turns.

For homebodies: Signature concrete candle | $40 | Choose from scents like almond blossom + wildflower or cocoa cashmere.

For style icons: Women’s cropped vest | $36.97 | A winter outfit addition they can pair with anything. The best part? It comes in 20 different colors.

For worker bees: Crockpot Electric Lunch Box | $39.99 | A personal portable food warmer to keep lunchtime meals hot.

For techies: 3-in-1 wireless charging station | $29.99 | Help them charge their phone, smartwatch, and AirPods all at one organized charging stand.

For the poker group: Cocktail art playing cards | $30 | A pack of cards featuring beautiful watercolor cocktail designs.

Graphic by 6AM City

$50-$100

For outdoor enthusiasts: Wyecreeks sunglasses | $65 | These floating sunglasses are perfect for those days out on the water.

For cozy moments: French terry crewneck sweatshirt | $62 | Cozy up in this sweatshirt by Kennedy Gray.

For anyone: Echo Dot | $59.99 | Play music or audiobooks, activate smart home devices, set hands-free timers, ask Alexa, and more.

For foodies: COSORI Air Fryer | $59.99 | Hello, oil-less chicken wings, french fries, and veggies.

For adventurers: Tent for one to two | $65.99 | Make all their camping dreams a reality with a tent perfect for solo or duo campers.

Graphic by 6AM City

$100+

For art aficionados: “Original Capital City” print | $425 | Show love for Columbia with this colorful artwork.

For foodies: Goldie by Sourhouse + cooling puck | $129.95 | Sourhouse is a company that creates simple tools for sourdough bakers to care for their starters. They might just knead it.

For cozy moments: Block-printed linen throw | $150 | Drift away in this soft throw by Willow Ship.

For home chefs: Caraway cookware set | $395 | This coveted pots and pans set features non-toxic, non-stick surfaces and comes in cute colors like cream and perracotta.

For the health conscious: Beastmode by Beast Health Blender | $215 | Blend smoothies and shakes instantly with this sleek one-stop kit.

For anyone: Apple iPad, 10th Generation | $449 | Treat them to fresh, 10th generation technology including Liquid Retina display, an Apple pencil, and all-day battery life.

Graphic by 6AM City

Gift sets

For foodies: Biscuits and Bourbon Box | $35.99 | The ultimate Southern food gift box, with supplies to make biscuits with apple bourbon honey or bourbon bath gravy.

For sippers: Cocktail scented candle pack | $52 | These candles — in scents “Bourbon Neat” and “Barrel Aged Cider” — not only smell great, but double as reusable glasses.

For sippers: Margarita mixer bundle | $59.99 | In addition to the Simple Margarita, this tasty bundle includes a bottle of pineapple coconut, strawberry sage, and blood orange flavors.

For beauty icons: Laneige Holiday Hydration gift set | $32 | A trio of hydrating lip and skin products from one of skincare’s buzziest brands.

For cozy moments: Osulloc curated tea sampler | $39.99 | Treat them to 10 different flavors of premium tea in artfully designed packaging.

For daredevils: Smokehouse hot sauce set | $24.98 | Kick up the heat with flavors including fire jalapeno, pineapple mango ghost pepper, and bacon cayenne.

Bonus: The best wrapping supplies

Holiday dogs wrapping paper roll | $15 | Pugs in reindeer ears and Golden Retrievers in Santa hats adorn this wrapping paper from Joy Paper Co., a small business that donates a portion of proceeds to support mental health.

Holiday illustrations wrapping paper roll | $15 | Also from Joy Paper Co. is this versatile wrapping paper featuring timeless holiday icons.

Happy Hanukkah card | $5.50 | A Joy Paper Co. card ready to help you wish others a very happy Hanukkah.

Holiday “To/From” sticker sheets | $9 | Top your gift off with cute labels letting everyone know who it’s for.

Custom pet photo wrapping paper | $42+ | Step up your wrapping paper game with custom-printed paper featuring an illustration of your pet. Bonus: ships free.

Foil wrapping paper set | $16.99 | Go for glam this holiday season with a three-roll set of red, green, and gold foil paper.

Holiday bows and ribbons set | $24.99 | A 54-piece set of bows and ribbons to carry you through the holiday season.

